Which Former Wisconsin Badger Has the Best Chance to Win Super Bowl LXI?

There are plenty of former Wisconsin Badgers on NFL teams that could make a run in the playoffs this season.

With the NFL season past its halfway mark, fans are getting a better idea of which teams could make a run at Super Bowl LXI in February. There are a number of teams that are living up to expectations, while others are falling short of expectations.

There are several former Badgers currently on the rosters of NFL teams that could make a run in the playoffs this season.

Which former Badger has the best chance to win a Super Bowl ring this season?

Cole Van Lanen Has a Good Opportunity in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole van Lanen (70) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cole Van Lanen is currently playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team with a good chance to make a run at the Super Bowl this season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently sit at 6-2 and are leading the AFC South. Recently, the Jaguars acquired former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis via trade to help improve their defense.

The Jaguars extended Cole Van Lanen's contract in January, signing the former Badger to a three-year deal. Van Lanen played for the University of Wisconsin from 2016 to 2020. He was named to the All-Big Ten team in his final two seasons with the Badgers.

The Jaguars have a lot of football left to play this season, but if they can win the division, Cole Van Lanen will have a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs.

T.J. Edwards and Chicago Could Make Some Noise

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) celebrates after an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards is another former Wisconsin player who could make some noise in the NFL playoffs.

The Bears are 7-2 and sit atop the NFC North division. With plenty of games left on the schedule, the Bears will look to continue to win in order to lock up the division title and make a run in the playoffs.

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T.J. Edwards is a former Wisconsin Badger who went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent and played for them for four seasons before signing with the Bears in 2023.

The Chicago Bears are a playoff-caliber team in the first half of the season, and if they can sustain that level of play, they could make a run at the Super Bowl.

For Edwards, it would be another shot at a Super Bowl, this time with the Bears. He went to the Super Bowl with the Eagles in the 2022 season.

Andrew Van Ginkel Gives Minnesota Another Former Badger to Watch

Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) and defensive tackle Domonique Orange (97) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is another player who could win a Super Bowl this season.

The Vikings are 6-2 and are looking to bounce back from losses to Detroit and Buffalo. Minnesota is still in a good position to make a run in the NFC North.

Van Ginkel currently has 7.5 sacks on the season. He can rush the passer, drop back into coverage, and make plays in the run game.

If Minnesota can get back on the winning track, Andrew Van Ginkel could play a big role in a Minnesota playoff run.

Which Former Badger Has the Best Chance?

While Chicago is currently better off than Minnesota, with T.J. Edwards on the Bears roster, Van Lanen has a good opportunity to win a Super Bowl with the Jaguars.

But Van Lanen gets the edge for now.

The Jaguars are in a great position to win the AFC South, and with the addition of Jordan Davis to their defense in the second half of the season, they could make a run in the playoffs.

The Jaguars will have to prove they can compete with the best teams in the AFC come playoff time.

For now, Van Lanen looks like the former Wisconsin player with the best opportunity to bring home a Super Bowl ring.