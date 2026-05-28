NFL Super Bowl Odds on Kalshi and Polymarket: What Prediction Markets Tell You

Both major prediction markets, Kalshi and Polymarket, have the Lombardi Trophy staying in the NFC West in 2027, with both the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams favored to win the Super Bowl.

On Kalshi, it’s the Rams who are favored at 11%. LA officially took over the top spot on the board on March 28th at 9.7%, and they’ve seen their odds rise ever since. They’ve been above 10% on Kalshi since April 9th.

Super Bowl 61 Prediction Market - Kalshi

Los Angeles Rams 11%

Seattle Seahawks 8%

Kansas City Chiefs 7%

Baltimore Ravens 6%

Buffalo Bills 6%

Denver Broncos 6%

San Francisco 49ers 6%

Cincinnati Bengals 5%

Green Bay Packers 5%

Philadelphia Eagles 5%

At Polymarket, both Seattle and Los Angeles are co-favorites at 10%. When the market first opened in early February, Seattle was an overwhelming favorite at 12% with the rest of the league under 9%.

Super Bowl 61 Prediction Market - Polymarket

Seattle Seahawks 10%

Los Angeles Rams 10%

Buffalo Bills 8%

Baltimore Ravens 8%

Kansas City Chiefs 6%

Philadelphia Eagles 5%

San Francisco 49ers 5%

Los Angeles Chargers 5%

Detroit Lions 4%

Denver Broncos 4%

Find Value Between Both Markets

Depending on who you’re taking, you’ll want to look between both Kalshi and Polymarket for the most value on your same wager amount. Betting on the Rams at Polymarket offers a slightly higher payout than Kalshi if taken at the time of writing ($973 to $855 on a $100 wager). For Seattle, on a $100 wager, you’re raking in $1,044 on both Kalshi and Polymarket.

Below are some other notable payout differences for the Super Bowl 61 markets as they currently sit on both prediction sites at $100 wagers:

Payout Differences

Kansas City Chiefs: Kalshi ($1,341), Polymarket ($1,562)

Buffalo Bills: Kalshi ($1,341), Polymarket ($1,215)

Philadelphia Eagles: Kalshi ($1,875), Polymarket ($1,982)

San Francisco 49ers: Kalshi ($1,563), Polymarket ($2,066)

Baltimore Ravens: Kalshi ($1,563), Polymarket ($1,296)

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