The Badgers needed their elite defense to show up in the biggest game of the season.

That's exactly what Mike Tressel's unit did. They only allowed three points in the 28-5 win — the safety can obviously be attributed to the offense, and even the field goal Minnesota notched on its very first drive was made possible by excellent field position courtesy of a Colton Joseph interception.

As we did for the offense, here's defensive snap counts and analysis from the Badgers' cathartic Axe Game victory:

Defensive Line

Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Junior Poyser. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Hammond Russell IV (26)

- Junior Poyser (21)

- Charles Perkins (14)

- Nolan Vils (8)

- DeNigel Cooper (7)

- Jacob Anderson (5)

- Dillan Johnson (5)

The Badgers went with a slightly deeper defensive line rotation against the Gophers. Russell led the way as has become customary, and Poyser and Perkins were right behind him as per usual. Otherwise, Wisconsin's rotational linemen got solid playing time, and the Badgers made sure to get senior Jake Anderson, who didn't play last week, at least a handful of snaps.

Outside Linebacker

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Sebastian Cheeks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Sebastian Cheeks (39)

- Tyreese Fearbry (31)

- Nick Clayton (15)

- Michael Garner (5)

Wisconsin shortened its outside linebacker rotation slightly, as Justus Boone was nowhere to be found against the Gophers; his snap counts plummeted at the end of the season, as he played just four last week after he played at least 10 in every game previously. Clayton's 15 snaps were his fewest since the Iowa game, while Cheeks' 39 were his second-fewest in a game he's actually suited up for this fall.

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Inside Linebacker

Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- Cooper Catalano (38)

- Mason Posa (38)

- Jon Jon Kamara (3)

- Thomas Heiberger (3)

- Aaron Witt (3)

- Taylor Schaefer (3)

- Landon Gauthier (2)

Every inside linebacker in Tuf Boreland's room took the field except for true freshman Ben Wenzel and walk-on Drew Braam. Posa and Catalano's 38 snaps apiece were easily the fewest the pair had played since the Week 2 and 3 buy games against Western Illinois and Eastern Michigan. The only player in this room who has certainly played their last snap due to exhausted eligibility is Witt.

Cornerback

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Donovan Dunmore. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Bryce West (40)

- Donovan Dunmore (39)

- Jai’mier Scott (36)

- Eric Fletcher Jr (15)

Once again, the true freshman Dunmore was the Badgers' top outside cornerback. Scott saw a bump in his snap count after he was limited to just 22 against Purdue, which held Fletcher to just 15 snaps. Still, the latter played a tremendous game, notching two key third down pass breakups. West was once again an integral part of the secondary at nickel.

Safety

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Bryce West (5) and safety Cairo Skanes (21). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Cairo Skanes (43)

- Marvin Burks Jr (36)

- Matthew Traynor (18)

- Grant Dean (2)

Skanes was the Badgers' top safety by snap count for the third straight week; the staff is clearly placing an emphasis on getting him starting experience in the absence of Matt Jung. If Wisconsin can retain Burks, the other starter in the back end, those two might be your starting safety duo in 2027. Dean saw snaps for the second straight week, and Traynor continued to see late-season action.