The Badgers took down Minnesota in a game they needed badly for a myriad of reasons.

After a slow start on offense allowed the Gophers to jump out to a 3-0 lead, Wisconsin took control of the game in the second quarter and never relinquished it. This was a dominant showing in a game that the Badgers — and specifically head coach Luke Fickell — needed desperately.

Here's my winners and losers from the 28-5 Axe Game victory:

WINNERS

Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

QB Colton Joseph

Joseph ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and he tossed for 217 yards on 12-of-18 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions. The latter is a little misleading, however, as his second pick was hardly his fault; he hit wideout Eugene Hilton Jr on a slant, and the ball popped up into the air after the receiver absorbed a big blow.

Joseph once again played with fire after he was benched earlier this season, and after a rough interception in his first drive, he was in complete command both by air and by ground. He consistently made the right read on options and keepers, and proved for the second straight week that when he doesn't make mistakes, he makes this offense exponentially more dangerous.

DL Junior Poyser

Poyser got a sack on Minnesota's second offensive series on a big 3rd-and-8, gobbling up Gophers' quarterback Drake Lindsey to force a crucial three-and-out. Poyser has been an under-appreciated aspect of this Badgers' defensive front, and of Wisconsin's top three defensive linemen (Hammond Russell IV, Charles Perkins and Poyser), the latter is the only one with eligibility remaining after 2026. He's turned himself into an obvious top retention priority on the Badgers' defense.

WR Tyrell Henry

Henry entered the game as Wisconsin's leading receiver, but he hasn't exactly been a big-play threat or the kind of pass-catcher that's going to keep defensive coordinators up at night. He'd simply played his role, and played it well. But Friday night, he made arguably his best play of the season, hauling in a 27-yard touchdown reception on a nice catch and an even nicer job tight-roping the sideline and breaking the plane.

RB Bryan Jackson

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Wisconsin finally seems to understand what it has in the 6-4, 240-pound behemoth Jackson. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has gotten cute on the goal line before this season, but he let Jackson tote the rock once the Badgers got inside Minnesota's five yard-line on their second touchdown drive. But it wasn't just the short yardage situations; Jackson had several nice runs between the 20s as well, and his angry, downhill style was quite entertaining. It'll be interesting to see if Wisconsin retains him this offseason.

WR Jaylon Domingeaux

Domingeaux made several crucial, tough catches Friday night. He somehow held onto a pass on a skinny post over the middle despite getting laid out ruthlessly on a play the referees initially deemed targeting before replay review begged to differ. He also elevated to make a crucial catch on a 3rd-and -5 inside the red zone on Wisconsin's second scoring drive. Ever since he made his debut for the Badgers on Halloween, he's proven to be one of if not the best all-around receiver in Madison.

OG Blake Cherry

Cherry played easily the best game I've seen him play in the Cardinal and White. He got the start at right guard, and he paved the way for plenty of productive runs. He didn't just look serviceable; he looked dominant at times. Just a true sophomore, Cherry's performance is quite encouraging for the future of this offensive line.

CB Eric Fletcher Jr

Fletcher had two key pass-breakups on third down, one of which was a gorgeous recovery on a ball Minnesota wideout Noah Jennings caught initially, but Fletcher punched it out of his hands deep down the sideline. Fletcher has surpassed every expectation I had for him this fall. Upon transferring to Wisconsin from Oklahoma State, the tape depicted a speedy, physical corner who was at times a liability in coverage, especially when on an island. He's been anything but in Madison. Tremendous evaluation by this staff.

LOSERS

Wisconsin Badgers running back Abu Sama III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Abu Sama

Once again, tailback Abu Sama was a complete afterthought. After receiving just two carries in each of the last two games, he didn't get a single touch against the Gophers, and I'm not sure he took the field — the official snap counts will confirm or deny that. This was Darrion Dupree and Jackson's backfield, which has been one of the more surprising storylines this season considering that (at least as far as we know), he's completely healthy.

OT PJ Wilkins

Wilkins was called for a hold in the end zone, which of course results in a safety. It's worth noting that the referees missed an identical call on Sebastian Cheeks earlier in the game, but I digress. Wilkins' hold also wasn't all that blatant, and it came against Anthony Smith, Minnesota's best player in the defensive trenches. Still, it was a momentum-shifting play when the Gophers really had none of it, and it gave them life when they desperately needed it. I struggle to deem Wilkins a loser because overall he played a good game and I'm not positive that was hold in the first place. But the Badgers played well enough to where it wasn't easy to find candidates for the "losers" category.