Wisconsin Football Week 3 Offensive Snap Count Breakdown and Analysis

The Badgers finally dominated an inferior opponent for the better part of four quarters, dismantling Eastern Michigan 54-10 to move to 2-1 on the season ahead of Big Ten play.

A daunting task awaits next week with the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road, but after putting together what was largely a complete game in Week 3, Wisconsin should feel a little better about itself as conference play awaits.

As Wisconsin transitions into prep for Penn State, Badgers On SI has offensive snap counts and analysis from the win over Eastern Michigan:

Author's note: snap count data from Pro Football Focus.

Quarterback

Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Snap Counts:

- Colton Joseph (64)

With the Badgers up 31-7 at halftime, and proceeding to grow that lead immediately after scoring a defensive touchdown on the first series of the second half, Wisconsin looked primed to put in its backups. But Joseph surprisingly played the whole game, which head coach Luke Fickell chalked up to a lack of possessions in the second half.

Running Back

Wisconsin running back Darrion Dupree. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Snap Counts:

- Darrion Dupree (34)

- Nate Palmer (17)

- Bryan Jackson (13)

- Mason Lane (1)

Dupree was the clear No. 2 option with Abu Sama banged up and Fickell not wanting to take any chances. Palmer had the second-most snaps and the second-most carries behind Dupree, but Jackson actually started the game as the RB2 before getting a tad banged up himself and sitting out during the second half. Wisconsin hopes Sama's injury isn't a long-term issue, but the Badgers have plenty of capable backs in his stead.

Wide Receiver

Wisconsin wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Snap Counts:

- Chris Brooks Jr (54)

- Eugene Hilton Jr (43)

- Tyrell Henry (37)

- Shamar Rigby (27)

Again, Wisconsin stuck with its starters all game on offense due to a lack of possessions in the second half. That means only four receivers earned snaps after eight receivers played last week against Western Illinois. Another game, another 20-plus snaps for Rigby without a catch. Against Eastern Michigan, he didn't even log a target. Henry only needed 37 snaps to post his record-setting statline of 14 catches for 160 yards and a score.

Tight End

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Emmett Bork. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Snap Counts:

- Grant Stec (32)

- Jacob Harris (31)

- Emmett Bork (29)

- Nizyi Davis (2)

Stec, for the third straight week, was the top tight end in terms of snap count. However, Harris and Bork were the stars Saturday, as Harris notched 89 yards on three catches while Bork caught his first career pass and took it for a seven-yard touchdown. Harris' 31 snaps were easily the most he's played in a Wisconsin uniform, and his snap count has only increased each week. The freshman Davis continues to see a rep here and there.

Offensive Line

Wisconsin offensive lineman Colin Cubberly. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Snap Counts:

- Kevin Heywood (64)

- Colin Cubberly (64)

- Austin Kawecki (64)

- PJ Wilkins (62)

- Stylz Blackmon (38)

- Emerson Mandell (26)

- Lucas Simmons-Johansson (2)

Mandell was a starter for the Badgers, but only wound up playing 26 snaps; Blackmon got the majority of the work at right guard. Heywood, Cubberly and Mandell played the whole game, while Simmons-Johansson took two snaps for the left tackle Wilkins at the end of the game. It's safe to say Blake Cherry has fallen out of favor in the rotation.