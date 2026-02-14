Wisconsin Badgers Athletic Hall of Fame finds new home on Kohl Center footprint

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin has found a new permanent home to honor some of the best athletes and contributors in the University's history.

The University of Wisconsin Athletic Department announced before Wisconsin basketball's home game against Michigan State that the new home of the UW Athletic Hall of Fame on the Kohl Center footprint. The new location will sit outside of the Kohl Center on Frances Street, providing year-round access for Badger fans and allowing for decades of future Hall enshrinements.

An artist's rendering of the new UW Athletic Hall of Fame, which will be built next to the Kohl Center and open in fall 2026. | UW Athletics

“Our Athletic Hall of Fame is rooted in tradition, excellence and honoring remarkable achievement, all while striving for more,” said Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh, who was joined by UW Hall of Famers Joe Thomas (football/track and field, 2019), Tamara Moore (women's basketball, 2017), and Frank Kaminsky (men's basketball, 2025). “I’m thrilled to continue that legacy in a special location outside the Kohl Center, where Badger Hall of Famers will continue to be honored for years to come.”

Construction on the new Hall of Fame will commence in the early spring, and be completed in the early fall, in time for the 2026 Hall class.

The Hall of Fame was established in 1991 by the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, University of Wisconsin-Madison, in cooperation with the W Club, Wisconsin's letter winner organization. The Hall of Fame inductees are recognized and honored for their exemplary athletic achievement and contributions made to the University of Wisconsin. Classes of men and women honorees have been inducted each year since, with the Hall of Fame numbering over 300 members.

