Wisconsin Badgers Linebacker Named to Prestigious Award Watch List
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The freshman duo of Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano broke onto the scene for the Wisconsin Badgers late in the 2025 season, creating a lot of buzz and excitement for what they will accomplish in 2026.
The excitement and expectations extend beyond Madison and the state of Wisconsin to a national level.
The 2026 Butkus Award, which recognizes the top linebacker in college football, has released its preseason watchlist. It's a list filled with linebackers who are considered to be among the best heading into the 2026 season. On that list is Wisconsin sophomore linebacker Mason Posa.
Posa was a Freshman All-American in 2025 with 61 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in just 11 games played. He heads into the season with monster expectations from not only Wisconsin fans but also from the Butkus Award committee.
Posa has taken the momentum from last season and carried it over so far into fall camp. He has made some impressive plays, including a diving interception of Colton Joseph.
The linebacker should be a do-it-all member on defense, being used to stop the run, drop in coverage, and rush the passer, things we've seen him do last season.
If Posa plays as well as we all think he is capable of, don't be surprised to see his name remain on the list as it narrows down throughout the season.
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Christian Borman is Wisconsin native that has been covering Wisconsin Athletics since 2018, focused on Badger football, basketball, and recruiting. In the past, he has written for Badger of Honor, and BadgerNotes, among others.Follow christianborman