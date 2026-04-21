Mason Posa Sets Lofty Goals for Wisconsin Football in 2026-27

Last season, Mason Posa and his fellow true freshman inside linebacker Cooper Catalano changed the entire complexion not only of Wisconsin's linebacker room, but it's entire defense.

The physical, instinctive young linebackers flew around the field in the back half of the Badgers' season, racking up a combined 114 tackles, six sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Now, they're positioned as leaders of the defense ahead of their true sophomore seasons. Both linebackers have future superstar written all over them, but Posa, with his knack for the splash play in particular, looks like a potential 1st-team All-Big Ten caliber player.

He began last season as a plucky young freshman linebacker vying for reps. Now, he's the face of this defense, and arguably the team as well. And he's not shying away from placing high expectations on the Badgers, even after the abysmal 2025 campaign.

Posa Sets Sights on the CFP

“I feel like with our schedule being a little easier than last year, that gauntlet schedule, it definitely gives us a chance to win a lot more football games. If you ask everybody what the goal is here: try to make it to the College Football Playoffs," he told reporters.

Players and coaches alike will often speak of "nameless grey faces" in regards to opponents, or similar phrases that indicate every game is just as meaningful — and challenging — as the last. This is of course not the case in reality, but it's a classic media-trained response.

Thus, it's refreshing to hear Posa speak honestly about the challenges of the absolute gauntlet of a schedule Wisconsin faced last fall, and how he acknowledges that it's not quite as difficult his second time around the track.

Illinois Fighting Illini running back Kaden Feagin (3) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Posa. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

In regards to the College Football Playoff...that's obviously a tall task. The Badgers probably couldn't lose more than two games and make the field (no nine-win team has qualified for the College Football Playoff yet), and their first game of the season is against a Notre Dame team that will be ranked inside the preseason top five. Anything can happen, of course, but assuming the Irish win that game, Wisconsin would need to go 10-1 down the stretch.

Still, it's good to hear Posa's lofty goals and expectations for this team. He's an undisputed leader for this defense now, and even as just a true sophomore, players will follow the example he sets. If he has championship-level expectations, that will trickle down to the rest of the defense.

“I’m really excited to see what kind of player I can be through a full season of college football," he said. “I love this place and I’m willing to die and sacrifice anything for this program to be winning again.”