Wisconsin Badgers top commit in 2026 class announces his decommitment
The hits keep coming to Luke Fickell's 2026 recruiting class, even on days where it seems like the Wisconsin Badgers had finally started to build a little momentum.
Fresh off two ranked wins in the last three weeks, and securing a verbal commitment from four-star offensive lineman Brady Bekkenhuis earlier in the day, Naples (FL) St. John Neumann wide receiver Jayden Petit announced on social media Wednesday he was de-committing from the class.
"This was not an easy choice," Petit posted. "I want to personally thank Coach Fickell, Coach Reid, Coach Grimes, Zach Zilm, Ethan Russo, and Pat Lambert for believing in me, investing in me, and taking the time to build a genuine relationship throughout this process. Every conversation, every visit, and every moment spent learning about Wisconsin meant a great deal to me and my family."
Petit is the fifth high school athlete who had de-committed from Wisconsin's 2026 class since the beginning of fall, four of which have come this month.
Rated a four-star prospect and the 167th prospect in the country by the 247sports composite, Petit committed to the Badgers in June over a healthy offer list of over 30 schools, including Auburn, Indiana, Miami (FL), Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and several others.
Petit took an official visit to Oklahoma before committing to the Badgers, and the Sooners have reportedly not stopped recruiting him. Petit recently took an unofficial visit to Norman in late October.
The 6-4 Petit had 66 catches for 1,141 yards (17.2 YPC) and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore and 50 catches for 777 yards (15.5 YPC) and 12 touchdowns as a junior.
Wisconsin currently has 13 committed players in its 2026 class, with one receiver Fort Walton Beach (FL) three-star Zion Legree. The class is rated 71st nationally in the 247sports composite rankings.