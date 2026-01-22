Luke Fickell made it sound like the Wisconsin Badgers were pretty much done in the transfer portal after signing more than 30 players and beginning their winter workouts.

It turns out he might another move still in the works.

The players who played deep into the College Football Playoff got an extended window to enter the transfer portal, and the Badgers are interested in at least one of the late additions.

On3 is reporting that Wisconsin has been in contact with Miami offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler.

Miami OL transfer Tommy Kinsler IV has been in contact with Arkansas, Auburn, Memphis, UCLA, USF, and Wisconsin per his agent @KinslerLatish.



He has two years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/jNcC13FqGW pic.twitter.com/lwNoMPrvFD — Richie O’Leary (@On3Richie) January 21, 2026

He was rated as a Top 35 offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class by both Rivals and 247 Sports. Rivals was the only major outlet to rank him four stars.

Kinsler was the Hurricanes' backup right tackle this season, appearing on offense in five games and several others on special teams. He played a similar role in 2024.

That leaves him two years of eligibility remaining as he entered the portal.

He's garnering significant interest so far from programs including Arkansas, Auburn, Memphis, UCLA and USF.

Wisconsin will make a stunning turnaround in 2026 if the offensive line makes a stunning turnaround in 2026. We have a new coach and a bunch of new players on the OL. To me, that's hope.



I'm going to be hyperfocused on that unit early in the season. — Corey Bennett (@ChiBadgPartDeux) January 21, 2026

The Badgers have already brought in five offensive lineman through the transfer portal so far, most of whom were in a similar position to Kinsler as younger backups on their former teams.

Wisconsin has 16 scholarship offensive linemen already on the roster, with starting jobs up for grabs across the line.

Kinsler would have the opportunity to compete to start, but he'll face stark competition with incumbent starting right tackle Emerson Mandell.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: