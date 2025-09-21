Wisconsin Badgers AD seen with ex-Packers, Cowboys coach after endorsing Luke Fickell
With Wisconsin football taking its first loss in program history to the Maryland Terrapins, patience is wearing thin in Madison. Under third-year head coach Luke Fickell, the Wisconsin Badgers have amassed a regular-season record of 14-14. A record, bolstered by wins over mid-major opponents, that led University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh to make a public statement.
"I think it's a time for me to express my support," McIntosh said following the 27-10 loss to Maryland, Wisconsin's sixth-consecutive loss to a Big Ten conference foe. Throughout that game, fans inside Camp Randall Stadium broke into chants of "fire Fickell" on multiple occasions.
After publicly backing his head football coach, despite fans clamoring for alternatives, McIntosh was spotted Sunday with another championship-winning head football coach that Wisconsin sports fans are quite familiar with.
Chris McIntosh, Mike McCarthy watch Wisconsin Badgers volleyball match
Mike McCarthy, former National Football League head coach of the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, was seen inside the Kohl Center alongside McIntosh on Sunday. The duo sat together while watching the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team defeat the 15th-ranked Florida Gators in four sets.
McCarthy was the head coach of the Packers from 2006 to 2018. During his tenure, McCarthy led Green Bay to the NFL Playoffs in eight consecutive seasons, six NFC North division titles, and a Super Bowl championship.
After his time in Green Bay, McCarthy served as head coach of the Cowboys for five seasons, making the playoffs three times and winning the NFC East twice.
Since parting ways with the Cowboys in the offseason, McCarthy revealed that he and his family have moved back to Green Bay. In that same interview, McCarthy said, "I've tried to get as far away from football as I possibility could since my time ended there in Dallas." The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native added that since leaving the coaching profession, "the quality of time I've had with my family is something I've never had before."
One of McCarthy's daughters played club volleyball in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.