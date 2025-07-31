Wisconsin Badgers WR Trech Kekahuna poised to be 'multi-dimensional playmaker' on offense
Sometimes you don’t need to watch an entire practice to know when a guy changes the temperature of the room. All it takes is one rep, one play, and you’re quickly reminded that football is still a game won and dominated with speed. For the Wisconsin Badgers, a guy who fits that bill is Trech Kekahuna, and he’s back on the field just in time for fall camp.
Kekahuna’s 2024 season told two very different stories. On one hand, he flashed the kind of explosiveness that earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after torching Purdue for six catches, 134 yards, and two touchdowns when Will Pauling went down with an injury. On the other hand, his involvement vanished at times, targeted just once or twice in six different games, including four straight after that breakout performance.
He finished with 25 catches for 339 yards (13.6 yards per reception) and two scores, ranking third on the team in receptions and yards despite playing just 316 offensive snaps. Per Pro Football Focus, Kekahuna graded out at 66.3 offensively and 68.7 as a receiver, both of which are reflective of a player who made the most of limited opportunities under Phil Longo.
Then came the offseason. Kekahuna entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4, fielded calls from programs, and narrowed things down. But after meeting with Luke Fickell and his staff, he decided Wisconsin still mattered to him.
"Trech was probably my first recruit when I got here because when I was talking to Coach Fick about the job before I had officially even taken it, I saw his name and that he was getting in the portal," Jeff Grimes said at local media day. "I didn't know who he was at the time. Then I get here, and he's in the portal. I talked with KG [Kenny Guiton] about him. I watched some film and I said, "Am I missing something here?" because I think we really want this guy on our team.
"I brought him in, sat him down, and talked with him for a while about his skill set and things that I've been able to do with players like him in the past. I think he recognized that I understood who he was, saw him as a player and as a person, and said, yeah, I want to be a part of that."
Standing at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Kekahuna has been tough in more ways than one. A Jones fracture in his left foot ended his spring before it even started, keeping him from showing what he was capable of doing in Grimes’ new offense. That absence only made his return more noticeable.
"Not being able to actually have him on the field as much as I'd like has been a frustration, but man, he's really worked hard to get himself back where he's ready to go," Grimes said. "I think he brings multi-dimensional playmaking ability. He's a guy that you feel like could probably always get open and has the ability to really do some cool things when he has the ball in his hand. Not just as a receiver, but getting him the ball on jet sweeps and reverses and some cool stuff like that will be a lot of fun."
And that’s exactly what makes Kekahuna so intriguing in 2025. With Pauling now at Notre Dame, Kekahuna becomes the clear No. 1 slot option. His ability to separate quickly, win over the middle, and create after the catch gives Wisconsin something that it needs in Grimes' offense: a versatile chess piece. You can motion him across the formation, get him the ball on jet sweeps, hand it to him out of the backfield, or use him on quick-hitting routes to force opposing defenses to tackle in space.
When wide receiver coach Jordan Reid was asked what stood out the most about Kekahuna’s first practices back, his answer came quickly.
"Play speed. Play speed, man," Reid told reporters at fall camp. "Lightning in the bottle. That's the fun thing about a kid like that. Just different ways that you can utilize that. Just the play speed that kid plays with is no hesitation. And the one thing we emphasize as a room, hesitation kills.
"He does not flinch by any stretch. No matter what you ask him to do. So, it's been a blessing to have him out there."
That kind of presence matters for Billy Edwards Jr., the Maryland transfer quarterback stepping into an offense built to complement Wisconsin’s run game behind Dilin Jones and Darrion Dupree. Vinny Anthony and Jayden Ballard bring legitimate speed and deep-ball ability, but Kekahuna offers the reliable, in-rhythm option who can help keep drives alive. He’s a safety blanket who can make you miss and turn a short pass into a big gain.
Wisconsin is still expected to lean on a run-first identity in 2025, and there’s no way of knowing yet exactly how the target distribution will shake out in Grimes’ offense. But one thing feels certain: Kekahuna is going to be on the field a lot more, playing far more snaps than he did a year ago, and serving as a much more vital piece of this passing attack. That reality alone gives this group a chance to be far more dynamic than what we saw in 2024. And they'll need to be against this schedule.
Fall camp has a way of revealing who’s ready to elevate a room. For Wisconsin, the guy lighting the fuse right now is Kekahuna, and they’ve until Aug. 28 for Miami (OH) to figure out ways to get him the ball.