Social media reacts to Colton Joseph committing to the Wisconsin Badgers
The University of Wisconsin has drawn plenty of buzz with its early activity in the transfer portal, addressing depth issues at tight end, the secondary, and the running back room.
The level of rejoicing was amped up a notch with the long awaiting announcement that Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph would be joining the Badgers' program for the 2026 season, and possibly longer with him having two seasons of eligibility remaining.
UW fans have been starved for an impact quarterback since Jack Coan led the Badgers to the 2019 Big Ten Championship game and the 2020 Rose Bowl. The Badgers have looking to the transfer portal for a starting quarterback the last three seasons with minimal success.
Joseph was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year at Old Dominion, completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while running for 1,007 yards and 13 scores.
College football reacts to Wisconsin landing quarterback Colton Joseph
Some fans are still cautious
Wisconsin fans have seen high optimism with the Badgers' starting quarterback quickly dashed the last two seasons. Miami transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was completing over 63 percent of his passes when he tore his ACL in the Badgers' third game of the 2024 season against Alabama. UW's love affair with Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. was even shorter, as a knee injury limited Edwards to two games and 34 snaps.
It's for those reasons that some fans are taking a wait-and-see approach.
Just the facts
A current Badger approves
Badgers fans started to connect the dots between Joseph and Wisconsin weeks ago, especially after Joseph commented on an Instagram post by linebacker Mason Posa about coming back to the Badgers for the 2026 season.
Posa responded by encouraging the soon-to-be-available quarterback to "come home" and join him in Madison. Naturally, Posa reacted favorably to the Joseph news Sunday.
