Social media reacts to Colton Joseph committing to the Wisconsin Badgers

The University of Wisconsin has drawn plenty of buzz with its early activity in the transfer portal, addressing depth issues at tight end, the secondary, and the running back room.



The level of rejoicing was amped up a notch with the long awaiting announcement that Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph would be joining the Badgers' program for the 2026 season, and possibly longer with him having two seasons of eligibility remaining.



UW fans have been starved for an impact quarterback since Jack Coan led the Badgers to the 2019 Big Ten Championship game and the 2020 Rose Bowl. The Badgers have looking to the transfer portal for a starting quarterback the last three seasons with minimal success.

Joseph was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year at Old Dominion, completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while running for 1,007 yards and 13 scores.

College football reacts to Wisconsin landing quarterback Colton Joseph

This is the best QB the Badgers have gotten since Russell Wilson. Colton Joseph is also the best rushing QB Wisconsin has ever had. https://t.co/wJhynZUJOv — Justin Wills (@itsjwills) January 4, 2026

Cant wait to see what Fickell and Wisconsin can do with a real QB finally. That NIL investment they were talking about is paying off — Throne Spud (@ThroneSpud) January 4, 2026

Wisconsin finally has a really fun QB in Colton Joseph from ODU.



Absolute dual threat QB. This past season he had 2,624 passing yards & 10TDs. Also added 1,007 rushing yards, 6.4 YPC, & 13TDs.



Can make accurate throws and explosive plays on the ground.

pic.twitter.com/UHnMv04POP — Garrett Armbrust (@4thandsaturday) January 4, 2026

Wow this is a FANTASTIC pickup for the Badgers. The guy is a beast and he gave IU’s defense more trouble than some guys who were in the Heisman convo over the course of the season.



Looking forward to watching him in Madison this coming season. — Feynman 💵 (@Feynman_19) January 4, 2026

Colton Joseph is a Badger

Wisconsin actually has money now

More commits coming

Easy schedule



We have never been SO back pic.twitter.com/saCH0BajOl — Dr. Marte (@Badgers_44) January 4, 2026

Colton Joseph is just what the Badgers need 🦡

pic.twitter.com/KeUmNR4YLL — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) January 4, 2026

Me holding a press conference to my wife and toddler to announce Colton Joseph signing with the Badgers. pic.twitter.com/xaIWXY79lV — E From GB (@E_FromGB) January 4, 2026

woke up to colton joseph committing, life’s good. — Jason Eck Believer (@jeckbeliever) January 4, 2026

I live in Virginia Beach



I’ve been to multiple ODU games this year



Colton Joseph looked like a man amongst boys



That dude is ridiculous — Matthew S. (@MatthewMKE98) January 4, 2026

never forget colton joseph’s 75 yard touchdown run which was the first play of the 2025 indiana football season 😭😭 https://t.co/gv1TNHYHdf pic.twitter.com/MPXwzHiv3g — evie 🌹🍑 (@evieluvsiu) January 4, 2026

Wisconsin just landed Colton Joseph, the portal target everyone wanted.



A QB who doesn’t just throw, he dominates, 21 passing TDs, 13 on the ground, over 3,600 total yards.



Is anyone in the Big Ten ready for what’s coming? pic.twitter.com/A9TzazV9C1 — TheCommonVoice (@MaxRumbleX) January 4, 2026

Some fans are still cautious

Wisconsin fans have seen high optimism with the Badgers' starting quarterback quickly dashed the last two seasons. Miami transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was completing over 63 percent of his passes when he tore his ACL in the Badgers' third game of the 2024 season against Alabama. UW's love affair with Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. was even shorter, as a knee injury limited Edwards to two games and 34 snaps.

It's for those reasons that some fans are taking a wait-and-see approach.

They can sign Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers. Until a Wisconsin QB can actually play an entire sesson, it doesn"t mean anyhing will change under Luke Fickell"s failed tenure as head coach in Madison. — Jeff Ostach☮️ (@jeff_ostach) January 4, 2026

Colton Joseph is a Badger.



As of now he doesn’t have a major knee injury. pic.twitter.com/LM9F63tjfH — E From GB (@E_FromGB) January 4, 2026

me remembering the last time we had a big QB portal transfer to change the program… that tore his ACL game one😭 — Alex (@oatmilkslutclub) January 4, 2026

Just the facts

Former Old Dominion QB Colton Joseph has committed to Wisconsin🦡



Highest Graded Sun Belt QB in 2025 (79.3) pic.twitter.com/rwRtFNnhsc — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 4, 2026

It'll be interesting to see how Colton Joseph's game translates to the Big Ten level.

He was 11-22, 96 yds, 3 INTs vs. Indiana, but rushed for 179 yds/2 TDs.

He dominated VaTech, throwing for 16-22, 276 yards and 2 TDs, while rushing eight times for 63 yards and a TD.#Badgers — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) January 4, 2026

A current Badger approves

Badgers fans started to connect the dots between Joseph and Wisconsin weeks ago, especially after Joseph commented on an Instagram post by linebacker Mason Posa about coming back to the Badgers for the 2026 season.

Posa responded by encouraging the soon-to-be-available quarterback to "come home" and join him in Madison. Naturally, Posa reacted favorably to the Joseph news Sunday.

