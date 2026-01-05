Standout Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver transfers to North Carolina along with QB Billy Edwards

The North Carolina offense under Bill Belichick next season could look a lot like what the Wisconsin Badgers offense was supposed to be in 2025.

Just one day after Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. announced his commitment to the Tar Heels in the transfer portal, one of his top Badgers wide receivers made the same decision.

Trech Kekahuna will be joining Edwards in Chapel Hill as the two look to form the connection that never took hold in Madison.

NEW: Wisconsin WR Trech Kekahuna is committing to North Carolina, his rep @AgentJoeD tells @PeteNakos🐏



He has 55 career catches for 614 yards and 2 TDs. Reunites with QB Billy Edwards. https://t.co/3oEHJv22zN pic.twitter.com/p2cqlRBRW3 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 5, 2026

Kekahuna finished third on the Badgers in receiving this season and fourth in rushing yards as offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes tried to find creative ways to get him more involved in the offense.

His 26 catches for 211 yards were a disappointment overall as he expected to take a much bigger step forward in his redshirt sophomore season.

His struggles were more a reflection of the offense as a whole than anything he did wrong, leading Kekahuna to enter the transfer portal this winter for the second time.

He had gone into the portal last winter as well, but Grimes convinced him to return to the program after he was hired as the new coordinator.

TRECH KEKAHUNA 🙌



He takes it 61 yards to the house for @BadgerFootball 🦡 pic.twitter.com/niPFVVlyC2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 6, 2025

That left Wisconsin fans some hope that Kekahuna could be brought back once again, but instead he decided to follow Edwards to North Carolina.

Luke Fickell already started pursuing replacement receivers in the portal as the Badgers saw four players at the position depart this winter.

On Sunday, Wisconsin signed former Oklahoma State wide receiver Shamar Rigby, and Fickell is expected to add even more pass catchers for new quarterback Colton Joseph.

