Wisconsin football expecting a busy recruiting Saturday for spring practice

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin has had a busy week of recruiting since returning from spring break.

After hosting four-star prospects during the week, the Badgers are taking advantage of a Saturday practice to host several 2027 and 2028 prospects, several of who are on the verge of deciding official visits and commitments.

Here's a list of some of the prospects who have confirmed they will be on campus.

Fort Worth (TX) DL Kingston Beyer

Beyer has a dozen offers, including a Big 12 offer from Houston, but could add an offer from Wisconsin on his unofficial visit. A first-team all-state selection last season, Beyer had 83 tackles, an eye-opening 41.5 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks last season. He was the TAPPS Division II Defensive Player of the Year, State Championship MVP, and first-team all-state selection.

Wisconsin Dells (Wis.) 2028 DL Hendrix Dawson

Offered by the Badgers last December, Dawson played defensive tackle, defensive end, tight end, offensive guard, and special teams as a sophomore. A first-team all-conference selection, Dawson had 50 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and a pass deflection.

Dawson has taken unofficial visits to Missouri, Northwestern and SMU in the last two weeks and received offers from all three schools.

Fort Wayne (Ind.) Edge Ifeanyi Emedobi

A composite four-star edge rusher, Emedobi has announced official offers from 18 schools and plans to release his top five and official visits. Emedobi had 50 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last season. He is rated as the No. 53 edge in the country by 247sports.

Montvale (N.J.) safety Jonathan Galette

Holding two dozen offers, Galette visited Penn State on Tuesday and told 247sports that he'll make his college decision following his Wisconsin visit. Winning a state championship last season, Galette totaled 46 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three pass deflections as a junior, earning first-team all-league and second-team all-state.

Leawood (KS) OT Alijah Shaw

Wisconsin has successfully received commitments from the state's top four in-state prospects, so the Badgers can afford to be picky with who/if they want to add a fifth. Shaw could fit that bill.

Arkansas, Iowa State, Minnesota and Wisconsin have separated themselves from Shaw, who was offered by the Badgers in January. After taking his official visit to Madison, Shaw will see Iowa State at the end of May and Minnesota in mid-June.

St. Louis OL 2028 Darrius Smiley

Smiley has six offers but could pick up number seven from the Badgers during his unofficial visit, which is exactly what happened to Smiley last week when he visited Iowa State and Kansas. Kansas State and Nebraska are his other power-conference offers.

St. Joseph's (Ill.) High OL Cameron Wagner

A composite four-star prospect with offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Illinois, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Texas A&M. Originally recruited by former offensive line coach A.J. Blazek, Wagner plans to finalize his list of official visits following spring trips to Madison and Illinois.

Houston 2028 quarterback Jakael Whitehead