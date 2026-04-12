Wisconsin football extends three offers at Saturday's football practice

MADISON, Wis. - At least three high school juniors went home with a special souvenir from Wisconsin's Saturday football practice.

Wisconsin used one of its four Saturday practices to put together a large recruiting visitor list of 2027 and 2028 high school prospects. With the Badgers sitting in a good spot with their 2027 class, having successfully received verbal commitments from seven of the state's top players, the coaching staff started to turn its attention to the 2028 class, extending an offer to one of the region's top running backs, an offensive lineman with football bloodlines, and a top-100 prospect.

A closer look at the newest Wisconsin targets.

Wilmette (Ill.) 2028 running back Jayden Garrett

Garrett is one of only two Midwest 2028 running backs that Wisconsin has offered (Detroit Cass Tech's Julian Taylor is the other), and the 6-foot, 200-pound prospect is putting together an impressive early offer list. UW is his ninth known offer and joins power-conference offers from Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, and Purdue.

He'll compete at the Under Armour All-American Camp in Chicago in May and is likely to see more offers come his way after the summer camp circuit.

Related: Wisconsin football expecting a busy recruiting Saturday for spring practice

Cincinnati (OH) 2028 OL Jace Montgomery

Wisconsin isn't a stranger to Moeller High School, one of the top football programs in the Midwest, and is familiar with Montgomery after inviting him to a game last season.

Montgomery's recruiting process will be interesting to watch. The 6-4 interior lineman picked up an offer from Iowa on Thursday, a big deal for the family considering his father, Jerry, played there.

His dad is currently the defensive line coach with the Cincinnati Bengals but previously coached with the Green Bay Packers. The Montgomery family spent nine seasons in Green Bay (2015-23), so there is familiarity.

In addition to the two Big Ten schools, Montgomery has power-conference offers from Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

St. Louis OL 2028 Darrius Smiley

Smiley's scholarship offer was the least surprising of the weekend. The 6-6, 250-pound prospect had six offers entering the weekend and had recently added offers from Iowa State and Kansas to his power-conference total (Kansas State and Nebraska had previously offered).

Wisconsin has a connection to Smiley through his head coach, Chris Brooks Sr., who is the father of Badgers redshirt senior receiver Chris Brooks Jr. The Badgers figure to spend time at St. Mary's High School, with the Badgers also recruiting 2027 running back Kingston Miles. The Badgers gave Miles his first offer last April.

An early four-star prospect by Rivals, Smiley ranks as the No.99 prospect in the 2028 class and the No.9 offensive tackle.