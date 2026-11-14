Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano for 23 tackles, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a poor offensive outing as Wisconsin fell to Maryland 24-21 on Saturday in College Park.

On the game’s first drive, the first major question was answered when Maryland quarterback Malik Washington remained on the sideline. Cardell Williams got the start in place of Washington who was a game-time decision.

The Terrapins’ first drive, led by Williams, amounted to nothing, netting four yards and resulting in a three-and-out.

Three plays into Wisconsin’s first drive, Ryan Hopkins connected with Jaylon Domingeaux across the middle for a 21-yard gain. On the next play, the freshman quarterback targeted Eugene Hilton Jr. up the sideline, drawing a pass interference call. From the 21-yard line, Darrion Dupree, in two carries, found the end zone, giving the Badgers an early 7-0 lead.

With the Maryland offense struggling without its quarterback, Wisconsin got the ball back just a few minutes later. This time, however, it faced a fourth down on the first set of downs. Luke Fickell opted to go for it, but Hopkins and Ryan Schwendeman couldn’t complete a clean handoff, giving Maryland the ball on the Wisconsin 37-yard line.

After working to a manageable fourth-down attempt, a false start forced Aazaar Abdul-Rahim to punt the ball back to the Badgers, resulting in no points for the Terrapins. The punt was downed on Wisconsin’s one-yard line, putting Jeff Grimes in a tough situation with a freshman quarterback.

Hopkins avoided a freshman mistake in his own end zone, but the Badgers quickly punted the ball back to Maryland, giving Williams another opportunity starting in Wisconsin territory.

Once again, the Terrapins failed to come away with points as Sean O’Haire missed a 51-yard field goal.

An 18-yard carry from Abu Sama set the Badgers up in Maryland territory. Following a puzzling run call on third-and-12, Gavin Lahm made a 37-yard field goal, pushing the lead to 10-0.

Finally, the Terrapins broke the seal, driving 75 yards, aided by a 30-yard connection between Williams and Preston Howard, to get on the board. Williams, on the back of 10-consecutive completions got to the outside on first-and-goal from inside the one-yard line, cutting into the Wisconsin lead at 10-7.

Looking to pad the lead before the break, the Wisconsin offense had just over three minutes, but went backwards, giving Maryland an opportunity to tie or take the lead late in the half and after a bad punt from Sean West, that drive started on the Badgers’ 40-yard line.

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Inside the one-yard line, Iverson Howard coughed up the football, which was recovered by Matt Jung, negating the opportunity for the Terrapins to snag the lead before the half. Unfortunately, Jung suffered a serious leg injury on the play.

To open the second half, the Wisconsin offense continued to struggle. The first drive went three-and-out and the second ended in a Darrion Dupree fumble setting up Williams and the Terrapin offense on the Badgers’ 21-yard line.

As he did in the first half, Williams kept it himself from three yards out for a rushing touchdown, giving Maryland its first lead of the game at 14-10.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Cardell Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin’s next drive was no better, ending in yet another three-and-out. Luckily, the Terrapins were called for roughing the punter and a second unsportsmanlike conduct, moving the Badger offense forward 30 yards instead of another turnover-on-downs.

Even after catching a break, Wisconsin mustered just three points on a 42-yard field goal from Lahm.

Responding to the lead-taking touchdown, the defense moved the Terrapins backwards, forcing a punt which gave the offense great field position.

In a surprising turn of events, it was Hopkins’ legs that put the Badgers back in front. On a 56-yard touchdown drive, the freshman quarterback rushed for 38 yards before Dupree punched it in from a yard out. Hopkins then threw a strike to the back of the end zone to Hilton who made a spectacular catch for the two-point conversion, giving Wisconsin a 21-14 lead.

With the Badgers to add insurance in its next two drives, the door remained open for Maryland and the Terrapins took advantage. After getting the ball on the Wisconsin 39-yard line, it took Williams just one play to orchestrate a game-tying score as he found Howard along the sideline who took it all the way to the end zone, tying the game at 21-21 with 2:11 to play.

Then, if it hadn’t already, disaster struck. With Hopkins looking to lead a game-winning drive in his first road start, Trey Reddick went untouched on the blind side and delivered a massive hit, forcing a fumble, which was recovered by Maryland on Wisconsin’s 33-yard line.

Without putting the ball in the air, the Terrapins picked up a first down, setting up a 29-yard field goal from O’Haire with 29 seconds remaining, giving Maryland a 24-21 lead.

Hopkins was unable to come back out for the desperation drive, but Colton Joseph didn’t have any magic as the Badgers surrendered a back-breaking loss at the hands of the Terrapins.