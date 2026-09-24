Wisconsin Football Injury Updates & Analysis Ahead of No. 13 Penn State

Wisconsin football's biggest injuries are well-documented heading into Week 4.

The same can be said for Penn State, which announced Wednesday that its star wide receiver Koby Howard will miss an extended period of time.

Thus, there weren't a whole lot of surprises from the first official Big Ten availability report, which now drops each day three days before the game and one final time two hours prior to kickoff. Still, there's plenty we can glean from both teams ahead of the start of conference play. Below, Badgers On SI breaks down the key takeaways from the initial injury report:

CB Cai Bates is out, as expected

The Florida State transfer Bates quietly tore his ACL in Week 2. The injury has yet to be addressed by the program, but he posted about it on Instagram and the cornerback is all but officially done for the 2026 campaign. It's a tough blow for the Badgers' depth in the secondary, but at the moment, it shouldn't have an enormous impact on the starting defense, as Bates played just eight snaps across two games.

Regardless of TE Ryan Schwendeman's status, Jacob Harris needs more snaps

Harris broke out for the Badgers against Eastern Michigan, reeling in three catches for 89 yards. His snaps have steadily increased each week from 17 to 21 to 31, and while Schwendeman's absence against Eastern Michigan likely contributed to his increased playing time, Harris needs to be on the field for this offense.

He's clearly the most dangerous pass-catching tight end Wisconsin has to offer, and his hands are legit. The 6-6, 265-pound tight end is a matchup nightmare and he adds some needed pop to this Badgers' passing game.

Jacob Harris (deservedly) got a ton of credit for this catch, but this ball from Colton Joseph — while on the move — is absolutely gorgeous. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/T4fqCf8Rd1 — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) September 24, 2026

Starters playing though injuries

Linebacker Mason Posa is playing through turf toe, head coach Luke Fickell confirmed at his Week 4 presser. He's listed as probable, but it be shocking if he doesn't suit up.

“I don’t know exactly where he is. Each and every week, some of those guys with turf toe, I don’t know if it’s ever gonna go away, it’s something you have to manage but you have to be at your best on Saturday," Fickell said. "So far, each week he’s felt better.”

Wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr's injury is more of a mystery, but considering he's dealt with it for multiple weeks and still played a season-high 43 snaps against Eastern Michigan, it's safe to assume the wideout is fine.

Trio of key offensive pieces technically "questionable"

Wisconsin running back Bryan Jackson II. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin has been without wide recevier Malachi Coleman and tailback Abu Sama since Week 2. Coleman suffered a head injury against Western Illinois, while the origins of Sama's injury are less clear. Regardless, the tailback told reporters he's playing Saturday against his old head coach and many former teammates. It'd be shocking to see Sama sit out in Happy Valley.

Coleman is more of a true questionable. You don't want to speculate with injuries, of course, but considering he hit his head hard on the turf and Fickell said his reaction to seeing the receiver hyped up after being removed from the game was "Okay, maybe he doesn’t have a headache or whatever comes along with hitting your head or face on the turf,'" a concussion seems like a good educated guess. In that case, it's just a matter of him clearing the protocol, although you'd also imagine the Badgers need to see him practice several times as well.

Tailback Bryan Jackson was spotted working with trainers and had his ankles taped up during the second half of Wisconsin's win over Eastern Michigan. He didn't return to the game, but he had his helmet on and didn't appear too hampered. Without knowing the specifics of his injury, the fact that he's questionable and has a legit shot to play is a great sign.

Penn State could be down its starting center, TE2

The Nittany Lions' starting center Brock Riker exited their win over Buffalo early. He's officially listed as questionable, as is Penn State's TE2 Andrew Rappleyea, who has five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown this season. Riker's potential absence is a bigger deal; the Badgers have been stout up front and deploying a backup center against the likes of Hammond Russell IV, Charles Perkins and the rest of Wisconsin's enormous, experienced defensive front isn't ideal.