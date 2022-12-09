Wisconsin football: Joe Tippmann and Jay Shaw declare for the NFL Draft

The Wisconsin football program will look very different next season after the hiring of Luke Fickell and a new offensive coordinator already in place for the 2023 season.

While the coaching staff will have a different approach, the Badgers will also have a considerably different roster come spring practice.

On the same day Wisconsin received word that freshman wide receiver Markus Allen would come back in 2023 after entering the transfer portal, two other Badgers announced that they would not be back, and would instead move on to the NFL.

Redshirt junior Joe Tippmann and fifth-year senior Jay Shaw both took to social media to declare for the next level, and forgo the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

A multi-year starter at center for Wisconsin, Tippmann came into this season with NFL interest, and it is not a complete surprise to see him skip his senior season after redshirting his first year on campus. A preseason Remington Trophy watch list selection, Tippmann started all 12 games in the regular season for the Badgers at center, representing a key anchor on the offensive line.

At 6-foot-6, Tippmann has the size and athletic ability to potentially play multiple positions at the next level, which should help him in the draft process. Overall, he finishes his career having played in 26 games and making 23 starts.

With Tippmann no longer on the roster in 2023, expect Tanor Bortolini to potentially shift over to play center next season, or Dylan Barrett to emerge as the starter after serving as the backup for most of the season.

Tippmann is the third offensive lineman that started games in 2022 to leave the program, as Tyler Beach will also explore the NFL after graduating, and fifth-year senior Michael Furtney is in the transfer portal.

Tippmann had this to say about his time in Madison:

"It has been a true honor to represent the University of Wisconsin over these last four years, taking the field day in and day out with my brothers. I want to thank Coach Chryst along with the rest of the coaches and staff that took a chance on me. I would like to express my deepest gratitude for my family and fiends, especially my parents, for their endless support. Without them, this would not be possible. Lastly, I want to thank the best fans in the nation. Badger fans, for making my University of Wisconsin experience something I will never forget."

Also joining Tippmann in the NFL Draft is senior cornerback Jay Shaw, who concludes his lone season in a Wisconsin uniform after previously transferring from UCLA.

Like Tippmann, Shaw started all 12 games this season for UW, and he finishes his college career playing in 54 games and starting 28 contests between his two stops with the Bruins and Badgers.

During the regular season, Shaw recorded 32 tackles, an interception, and led the team with six pass breakups as an every-down cornerback.

Shaw's decision does not come as a shock after playing five seasons of college football and being honored in the season finale against Minnesota for Senior Day.

Overall, Shaw is the third cornerback on the roster to announce that they are leaving. He joins fellow senior Justin Clark in declaring for the NFL Draft, while junior Semar Melvin is in the transfer portal.

Senior cornerback Alexander Smith announced that he will be back next season, but the Badgers could still be in the market for a transfer cornerback or two given Shaw and Clark's departure for the draft.

Best of luck to both Joe Tippmann and Jay Shaw in their future endeavors.

