Senior OL Michael Furtney transferring from Wisconsin

On the first day in which players from across college football can officially enter their names into the transfer portal, the Wisconsin Badgers have seen multiple athletes opt to seek a new home.

Last night quarterback Graham Mertz announced his intentions to enter the portal, while Monday morning, safety Titus Toler and defensive lineman Tristan Monday followed suit in the pursuit of finding a new fit at the college level.

After a few hours of quietness, it appears the Badgers will lose another player to the portal, with fifth-year senior Michael Furtney announcing plans to transfer via social media, saying:

"Badger Nation, I would like to thank the University of Wisconsin for the amazing opportunity to play the game I love, I will forever be grateful. I'm blessed to have learned from some of the best coaches in the world and will never forget all that they have taught me. To Badger nation and fans, thank you! Wisconsin truly has some of the best fans in college football. Through it all, you've always supported Badger football. To my teammates, I will forever be thankful for the brotherhood that we develop on and off the field. These bonds will last a lifetime. After talking with my loved ones I though it would be best for me to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left. I'm excited to see what my future holds for me! I wish my brothers, Coach Fickell, and Badger Nation the best of Luck! Once a Badger, always a Badger."

Furtney began the season as the starting right guard for Wisconsin and ultimately finished the 2022 season playing in all 12 regular-season games, including eight starts.

A former three-star recruit out of Michigan in the 2018 recruiting class, Furtney signed with the Badgers over scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, Syracuse, UCF, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Western Michigan, and others.

After redshirting and not seeing the field during his first two seasons in Madison, Furtney would go on to become a valuable backup as a sophomore and junior before earning the open-game nod at right guard this year. Furtney concludes his career playing in 43 total games in a Wisconsin uniform while making 11 total starts.

Furtney is the second offensive lineman from Wisconsin to hit the transfer portal this year, as former five-star tackle Logan Brown transferred to Kansas after being dismissed by Jim Leonhard.

With just one season of eligibility remaining, Furtney could attempt to sign at the same school as his younger brother Evan Furtney who is also in the transfer portal after previously playing for Eastern Michigan.

Furtney was recently recognized on senior day and is a Real Estate and Urban Land Economics major, and he has one season remaining thanks to a special COVID-19 waiver.

Best of luck to Michael going forward as he pursues his next endeavor.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.