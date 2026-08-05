Wisconsin Football Stars Past and Present Stake Claim in Legendary Local Breakfast Spot

Just when you thought you couldn't like Badgers' linebacker Mason Posa even more.

According to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal, the Madison institution and famed breakfast spot directly across from Camp Randall Stadium, Mickies Dairy Bar, is under new ownership for just the fourth time in 79 years. That new ownership group includes Wisconsin football players.

Though the new manager of the restaurant Joe Gaglio (who opened another popular Madison breakfast spot, Gotham Bagels) declined to name said football players, BadgerExtra reporter Colton Bartholomew reported Wednesday that legendary offensive tackle Joe Thomas and current rising superstar linebacker Mason Posa are among the new partial owners.

Joe Thomas and Mason Posa are just a couple names of Badgers football names who now have a stake in Mickies Dairy Bar. https://t.co/3OlnNXZ9Gj — Colten Bartholomew (@CBartWSJ) August 5, 2026

Anyone who's ever been to a Badger football game and/or eaten at Mickies Dairy Bar understands just how intertwined the two are. Literally a stone's throw away from Camp Randall Stadium, Mickies is known as the most popular breakfast spot in town where it's almost impossible to nab seat on game days and weekends, especially if you roll out of bed too late.

Mickies and Wisconsin football go way back

Aside from the breakfast spot's obvious physical proximity to Wisconsin football, the institution has its place in Badger lore.

Last summer, Wisconsin legend JJ Watt returned to Madison, stopped by Mickies and shared a story on his X account about how the restaurant was "almost solely responsible for helping (him) gain weight when switching from TE to DE in college."

Cash only.

Fair Prices.

Massive Portions.

Fast, Friendly Service.



Mickies the 🐐



(This place is almost solely responsible for helping me gain weight when switching from TE to DE in college 🤣) pic.twitter.com/ZKXrwOmyya — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 16, 2025

He's almost certainly not the first Badger player to lean on Mickies' massive portions for the purposes of gaining weight.

Joe Thomas, one of the greatest Badgers of all time and first-ballot NFL Hall of Fame selection, could probably become a partial owner of any Madison institution he pleased.

It's a sign of the times that rising sophomore Mason Posa is also involved, however. While it's great for the Madison community and the Wisconsin fanbase to see one of the football team's biggest stars invest in the local community, it also harkens back to a more innocent view of NIL; players partnering with local businesses.

As the city of Madison grows at an exponential rate, local staples like Mickies Dairy Bar can sometimes go by the wayside. In the same way that a Culver's jersey patch for the football team makes too much sense as one of the most quintessentially Wisconsin establishments, a partnership between Badger football players and the breakfast spot that's fed the team and its fans for generations just feels right.

Mickies is currently closed as it undergoes the ownership transition, and while it doesn't have a firm re-opening date, it should return stronger than ever with the backing of Badger football stars past and present.