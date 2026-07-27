Can the Badgers Finish Top 5 in the Big Ten in 2026?

The 2026 Big Ten Preseason Media Poll is out, and the Badgers are, understandably, predicted to finish in the back half of the conference.

The ranking, in all honesty, makes sense. The Badgers haven't been a relevant football team since Fickell's first year running the program, and even then, it was a shell of what Wisconsin football fans had grown accustomed to over the years.

We could make every excuse under the sun for why the Badgers have underperformed, whether it's their terrible luck with quarterback injuries, difficult schedules, or the decision to bring in Phil Longo to implement the Air Raid offense, which was a terrible fit with the program.

This year feels different.

Not that they are going to be College Football Playoff contenders, but the defense is on the rise, led by the young linebacking duo of Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano, and they are entering year two of the Jeff Grimes offense with arguably the most talented and explosive quarterback the program has had in quite a while in Colton Joseph.

Additionally, they have a much more navigable schedule in 2026 than they did a year ago. Instead of the onslaught of opponents that include Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, Michigan, and Alabama, the toughest opponents the Badgers will face are Notre Dame, Penn State, and USC.

A drastic change in the level of competition.

So with a more manageable schedule, more cohesion on offense and defense, and some more explosive players, can the Badgers defy expectations and finish higher than 12th? I think it's extremely possible.

Wisconsin's Path to a Top 5 Finish in the Big Ten

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Wisconsin Badgers players huddle during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are 11 teams predicted to finish ahead of the Badgers. Let's assume Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, and USC all finish in the top four spots in the standings at the end of the season. Could Wisconsin find its way to the No. 5 spot? Here's how it could happen.

First and foremost, the Badgers will need to win their 'winnable' games. Forget the non-conference games that include the season-opening matchup with Notre Dame. If the Badgers can navigate this schedule with just two losses, they could absolutely finish near the top 5 of the conference.

Beating Michigan State, UCLA, Rutgers, Maryland, and Purdue would already give them five conference wins and make them bowl-eligible. That leaves them with Penn State, USC, Iowa, and Minnesota. The Badgers will be home against USC and Minnesota and travel to Penn State and Iowa. The Badgers are due for a win over rivals Minnesota and Iowa. Penn State is also in a bit of a rebuilding year, as well.

If the Badgers split those four games and go 2-2, they would finish with a 7-2 record in the Big Ten in 2026. As a reference, USC and Michigan finished 7-2 last season and tied for fourth in the conference.

A lot will have to go right for the Badgers to realistically reach this point, but assuming the team stays healthy, the defense performs as it did at the end of last season, and the offense is 'average' at the very least, it will be light-years ahead of where it was in 2025, it's not at all crazy to think the Badgers could find themselves much higher than the preseason predictions.