Wisconsin Could Avoid Facing Maryland's Starting QB, Lockdown Corner on Saturday

Wisconsin's rash of injury luck, or more accurately, the injury misfortune of its opponents, is still alive and well as we march towards the Week 11 clash with Maryland.

At this point, the poor injury luck of the Badgers' opponents is well-documented. Wisconsin has had the luxury of avoiding star players such as Penn State's Koby Howard, Michigan State's Cam Edwards and Rutgers' Antwan Raymond. In many cases, especially the three listed above, Wisconsin's opponent was without its best offensive player.

Now, the Badgers have dealt with ailments of their own, of course. Two critical injuries up front on the offensive line (starting tackle Kevin Heywood is done for the year, starting center Austin Kawecki broke his hand and can't snap the ball) have made things exceedingly complicated in the offensive trenches for first-year offensive line coach Eric Mateos.

Nonetheless, Wisconsin could be poised to catch another huge injury break when it travels to College Park to face Maryland. According to the Big Ten's initial injury report, Terps starting quarterback Malik Washington is questionable, as is their top cornerback Jamare Glasker.

Malik Washington is a question mark

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terps' starting quarterback Malik Washington burst onto the scene last year as a true freshman with 2,963 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 57.7% completion, with 303 rushing yards and four scores on the ground to boot.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

He was expected to take another leap this fall in his sophomore campaign, but that hasn't quite happened yet. His numbers are very similar, and while his efficiency has been up slightly, he's had some rough showings, including a two-game stretch in which he threw four interceptions. Against the better defenses he's faced (Ohio State, UCLA), he's had a rough go of it.

Nonetheless, Wisconsin knows all about Washington from his Big Ten debut last season. The true freshman waltzed into a rain-soaked Camp Randall Stadium and tossed for 265 yards and two scores, adding a rushing touchdown as the Badgers' defense had no answer all afternoon. If he does indeed play, Mike Tressel and his defense can't take him lightly.

One of Maryland's top defensive players also iffy

Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jamare Glasker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you think about the Terps' defense, a lot of attention is usually paid to star linebacker Daniel Wingate, who leads the team in tackles, or true freshman pass-rusher Zion Elee, the former five-star recruit who's already racked up six sacks over nine games.

However, we can't forget about cornerback Jamare Glasker. He and Amari Jackson are Maryland's two starting outside corners, and the 6-1, 183-pound cover corner is in the midst of a tremendous season.

His basic stats include 27 tackles, six pass-breakups and two interceptions. But more impressively, he's been targeted 49 times, according to Pro Football Focus, and allowed just 22 catches, a reception percentage of 44.9.

Considering Wisconsin now has a quarterback whom they feel comfortable letting it rip downfield, this could be a more pass-heavy approach from the Badgers and the absence of Glasker would be significant.