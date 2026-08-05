Wisconsin Football to Host Public Practice in the Heat of Fall Camp

The Badgers' upcoming fall camp was initially expected to be entirely closed to the public, despite the media being welcome at all 15 practices.

However, fans will get at least one chance to get a glimpse of the Badgers before they trot out onto Lambeau Field on the Sunday night opener against Notre Dame.

Wisconsin football announced that the Badgers will hold a public practice in the middle of fall camp on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The public practice, sponsored by Wisconsin football's new jersey patch partner Culver's, will be held at Camp Randall Stadium at 7pm, with doors opening at 6pm. Admission to the public practice will be free, and full Camp Randall concessions will not be available at the event. Seating for fans will be limited to the west side of the stadium's bleachers.

This will be Wisconsin's 11th practice of fall camp; the Badgers will be well into their preseason training by the time fans get a chance to lay their eyes on them. Just four practices remain after the session open to fans, one of which will be a scrimmage.

Quick reaction to Wisconsin opening practice to fans

Former Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai during The Launch. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Open practices under head coach Luke Fickell haven't been nearly as big of a spectacle since the one ahead of his debut 2023 season dubbed "The Launch" was a rain-soaked affair that saw the Badgers' starting quarterback at the time Tanner Mordecai throw four interceptions in what was ultimately a portent for the rough season that was to follow.

This format, where it's free admission and fans simply get to take in a normal practice, rather than the Badgers trying to make it a big, scrimmage-heavy event makes more sense. The point of these open practices is to keep fans engaged and get them excited about the upcoming season. A scripted scrimmage, like we saw at "The Launch," doesn't always go as planned and can disrupt the natural flow of fall camp.

Having covered several of these public practices under Fickell, there's usually not an enormous turnout. Fans come out and enjoy themselves while getting a good look at the team, but this is far from a spring game-type environment or anything of the sort.