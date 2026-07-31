Player Previews: Bryce West Looks to Stabilize the Nickel Corner Spot in Madison

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with a once highly-touted cornerback recruit, Ohio State transfer Bryce West.

2025 Stats

10 tackles, one forced fumble (91 defensive snaps)

Overview

As most Buckeyes do, West came to Ohio State as a big-time recruit. He was a consensus four-star prospect out of Cleveland, and On3 had him as the No. 72 overall player in the country (No. 10 cornerback) while 247Sports ranked him as the No. 151 player in the nation (No. 16 cornerback.

He began to see action as a second-year player in 2025, playing just under 100 snaps, seeing reps sprinkled in here and there. But even in those limited reps, he looked quite capable as a starting Big Ten nickel. That’s exactly the role he’s primed to play in Madison.

Ohio State transfer CB Bryce West should earn the #Badgers’ starting nickel gig immediately.



Love his technique in coverage, and he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty/make tackles 👇 pic.twitter.com/LRFaoSTCMI — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) January 26, 2026

The Badgers’ nickel corners as of late have left something to be desired. From Geimere Latimer last fall to Jason Maitre in Fickell’s first season, with safety Austin Brown holding down that role in 2024, Wisconsin has been a bit unsettled at the position. West could change that immediately.

“Bryce West is playing our nickel, but he’s also getting corner reps for us too. He can do both. He’s on the shorter size, but overly talented and another 4.4, 4.3 type guy,” secondary coach Paul Haynes said.

“Bryce is very versatile,” cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples added. “He can run, he’s physical so he can set the edge, and he’s got a great depth of experience in coverage.”

Best-Case Scenario

Former Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Bryce West. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

West is staring down the barrel of Wisconsin’s starting nickel role. He has the ability to play elsewhere, but he looks like the man for the job at slot corner in Madison and right now, that’s his spot to lose. If everything goes according to plan for West, he holds down that role throughout fall camp and positions himself as a starter.

Again, West appears to have all the tools to be an excellent slot corner in the Big Ten. He’s physical and plays with refined technique for a youngster that hasn’t been a full-time starter yet. Throw in the speed and coverage ability, and you’ve got an extremely promising starting nickel corner.

“I love it because I’m able to cover like a corner, be in the box like a linebacker, be in the post or be in the half like a safety,” he said of the nickel spot in Mike Tressel’s defense. “I don’t feel like I’m playing one position, I’m out there playing three, four positions.

Worst-Case Scenario

West is in a very advantageous spot on Wisconsin’s roster. Though he’s played fewer than 100 career snaps, no other corner on the team has the experience he has at nickel. The other corners on the roster in Robinson, Scott, Fletcher, and Bates all project to the outside.

Thus, a West injury could be a big problem for Wisconsin’s secondary. The Badgers would likely have to get creative. Third-year safety Raphael Dunn looks the primary backup at nickel, but again, he has almost no experience.

West isn’t losing his job any time soon, but if he were to sustain an injury, it’d be all hands on deck in the secondary.

Prediction

I expect West to hold down the staring nickel corner role all season. Transitioning to a starting role for the first time, there’s a chance he has a few growing pains, particularly early on. But I expect the talent he oozes on tape to shine through, and he should instantly raise the bar at slot corner in Madison.

“OSU is a really good program, but I do feel like I’m a little more valued. The coaches are more on top of me, paying attention to my habits in the building and outside the building,” West said this spring. “So it’s really good to feel like you’re one of the guys they’re focusing on, you’re not overlooked or overshadowed by everybody else. I just feel like a priority here.”