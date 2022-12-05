Wisconsin junior safety Titus Toler enters the transfer portal

December 5 marked the first day that players on the Wisconsin Badgers football team could officially enter their names into the transfer portal.

One day after starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced that he would be leaving the program, reserve safety Titus Toler made the decision to follow him into the transfer portal.

Toler announced his decision on Twitter, saying:

"I would like to start off by thanking all of my coaches, trainers, and the program as a whole for shaping who I am as a player as well as a person. I would specifically like to thank Coach Chryst, Coach Leonhard, and the whole strength staff for always pushing me to be better on and off the field. I would especially like to thank my teammates who have supported me through all of the ups and downs and have shown me what it means to be a part of a true brotherhood and family. With all of this being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility."

A former four-star recruit by 247 Sports, Titus Toler is originally from Saint John Bosco High School in California and signed with the Badgers as part of the 2019 recruiting class. He was previously committed to Colorado earlier in the recruiting cycle, but ultimately chose Wisconsin over other scholarship offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Illinois, Minnesota, Oregon State, Vanderbilt, Washington, and Washington State.

After recording an interception in the season-opener in 2020, Toler missed most of the season with an injury and he did not play with the team in 2021. This past off-season Toler made the decision to give football a second chance with the Badgers and earned a role in the two-deep behind John Torchio at strong safety. Toler saw action in five games this past season with seven tackles and a pass breakup.

Toler's decision to transfer means Wisconsin will lose two total safeties this off-season, with Toler and senior John Torchio (graduating) off to their next stop.

The return of safety Hunter Wohler drastically reduced Toler's playing time as the season wore on, and the tandem of Wohler and Kamo'i Latu are expected to be the starters in 2023, assuming they return to the team.

Toler is the fourth player from the 2019 class to enter the transfer portal since Paul Chryst's firing, joining quarterback Graham Mertz, offensive lineman Logan Brown (dismissed by the program), and wide receiver Stephan Bracey.

Best of luck to Titus going forward.

