Wisconsin Football Week 2 Defensive Snap Count Breakdown and Analysis

Wisconsin football's win over Western Illinois in Week 2 didn't exactly satiate an extremely nervous fanbase.

After starting hot, the Badgers' offense had its share of struggles and Western Illinois managed to possess the ball and string together a few long drives. When all was said and done, however, Wisconsin escaped with its first win of the 2026 campaign.

As we did for the offense, Badgers On SI has defensive snap counts and analysis from the Week 2 win:

Author's note: snap count data from Pro Football Focus.

Defensive line

Wisconsin defensive lineman DeNigel Cooper. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Snap counts:

- Hammond Russell IV (23)

- Junior Poyser (21)

- DeNigel Cooper (21)

- Charles Perkins (17)

- Nolan Vils (15)

- Dillan Johnson (14)

- Jacob Anderson (14)

Wisconsin utilized more defensive linemen and more rotation in Week 2. The top of the room looked the same, with Cooper joining Russell, Perkins and Poyser to occupy the top slots in terms of snaps. Illinois State transfer Jacob Anderson saw his first action of the season.

Outside linebackers

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Tyreese Fearbry. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Snap counts:

- Sebastian Cheeks (49)

- Tyreese Fearby (39)

- Michael Garner (23)

- Nick Clayton (13)

- Justus Boone (10)

The top three of Cheeks, Fearbry and Garner remained the same in Week 2. Clayton still only played just over a dozen snaps, but it was good to see the young pass-rusher get early opportunities; he was in on the first third down of the game. Boone continues to look like the odd man out.

Inside linebackers

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Thomas Heiberger. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Snap counts:

- Cooper Catalano (57)

- Mason Posa (33)

- Thomas Heiberger (24)

- Aaron Witt (7)

- Taylor Schaefer (7)

- Jon Jon Kamara (6)

With Posa slightly dinged up, Wisconsin went deep into its inside linebacker room. Heiberger got significantly more involved after playing just four defensive snaps against Notre Dame. Kamara, meanwhile, saw his role decrease, and the touchdown he surrendered last week could have something to do with that. It was the first action of the season for JUCO transfer Taylor Schaefer.

Cornerbacks

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Jai'mier Scott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Snap counts:

- Bryce West (56)

- Javan Robinson (54)

- Jai’mier Scott (46)

- Eric Fletcher Jr (25)

- Cai Bates (3)

Other than an increased role for Fletcher, the cornerback snap distribution looked about the same as it did last week. Wisconsin looks very content to allow West to dominate snaps at nickel, and he's off to a good start this season. Robinson held his own against the Leathernecks, but Scott did allow a big catch on Western Illinois' first drive of the third quarter. Fletcher had a few poor reps as well; it was something of a forgettable day for the secondary.

Safeties

Wisconsin Badgers safety Carson van Dinter. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Snap counts:

- Matt Jung (57)

- Marvin Burks Jr (41)

- Cairo Skanes (22)

- Carson Van Dinter (7)

Van Dinter saw his first defensive snaps of the season, and it was a good night for him overall with the blocked punt and touchdown on special teams. Jung continues to be the top safety in the room snap-count wise, while Skanes is pretty clearly the No. 3 player at the position.