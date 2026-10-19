Wisconsin Football Week 7 Offensive Snap Count Breakdown and Analysis vs. UCLA

Riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak fresh off a bye week, the Badgers came out flat on the road at No. 12 UCLA and dropped a very winnable game against the Bruins and their backup quarterback.

It's a disappointing result for several reasons, chief among them being that this was, as mentioned, an extremely winnable game against an inexperienced quarterback and a vaunted running game that Wisconsin largely shut down.

There's no rest for the weary, as the Badgers now must gear up to host No. 16 USC back in Madison. Below, Badgers On SI has offensive snap counts and analysis from the disappointing loss out west:

Author's note: snap count data from Pro Football Focus.

Quarterback

- Colton Joseph (51)

Joseph had his worst day as a Badger out in Pasadena, and Pro Football Focus agrees, giving him a grade of 45.6, his lowest mark of the season. Wisconsin's offense was also held off the field; Joseph played every snap, and the offense's 51 snaps was its lowest total thus far in 2026.

Running Back

- Darrion Dupree (31)

- Abu Sama (19)

- Bryan Jackson (1)

Abu Sama was available after he missed the homecoming win over Michigan State, and he was the team's most productive running back with six carries for 34 yards and a long run of 17. While he had the same number of carries as Darrion Dupree, the latter dominated the snap count. It's unclear if Sama still isn't 100%, or if the staff simply prefers the versatile Dupree in more situations and formations. Dupree was in on 14 passing plays to Sama's four, so that indicates Dupree has claimed the third-down back role.

Wide Receiver

- Chris Brooks Jr (34)

- Tyrell Henry (24)

- Eugene Hilton Jr (18)

- Malachi Coleman (16)

- Jaylon Domingeaux (17)

- Shamar Rigby (12)

The return of Jaylon Domingeaux didn't alter much in terms of the wide receiver pecking order. He played a solid 17 snaps and was the team's leading receiver (with just two catches for 26 yards). Brooks continues to dominate snaps at the top of the room, followed by Tyrell Henry and Eugene Hilton Jr once again. Wisconsin rotated six receivers against UCLA, but none were able to create consistent separation in a rough day for the Badgers' passing game.

Tight End

- Ryan Schwendeman (24)

- Grant Stec (24)

- Jacob Harris (21)

- Emmett Bork (14)

Ryan Schwendeman and Grant Stec continue to lead the way snap count-wise in this room even as Jacob Harris (who had just one catch for 13 yards) remains the only player involved in the passing game. Schwendeman in particular has proven to be a very capable blocker, which is why he continues to rack up snaps. The Badgers continue to consistently deploy four tight ends.

Offensive Line

- Kevin Heywood (51)

- PJ Wilkins (51)

- Emerson Mandell (51)

- Colin Cubberly (51)

- Stylz Blackmon (51)

Wisconsin trotted out a new starting five in Pasadena, with PJ Wilkins at right guard and Stylz Blackmon at center. Each starter played every snap, which is a positive, but it was a rough showing for the offensive line as the changes made by the coaching didn't appear all that effective. It remains curious that Ryan Cory, who played well in the absence of Austin Kawecki in the second half against Michigan State, didn't even get a chance at center.