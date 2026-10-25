Wisconsin Football Week 8 Defensive Snap Count Breakdown and Analysis

We just witnessed arguably the best defensive performance we've seen yet in the Mike Tressel era in Madison.

We knew the Badgers had a great defense, but no one could've predicted what unfolded Saturday night in Madison. Wisconsin set the tone immediately, forcing USC into a quick three-and-out and proceeding to intercept Trojans' quarterback Jayden Maiava on the ensuing two possessions. It surrendered one touchdown drive — greatly aided by penalties, some of them highly questionable — and that was it.

As we put a bow on Wisconsin's big-time statement win over No. 16 USC, Badgers On SI has defensive snap counts and analysis from the Week 8 win, just as we did for the offense.

Author's note: snap count data from Pro Football Focus.

Defensive Line

Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Hammond Russell IV (49)

- Junior Poyser (27)

- Charles Perkins (20)

- DeNigel Cooper (19)

- Nolan Vils (16)

- Dillan Johnson (6)

Wisconsin's defensive line rotation remained just about the same as last week, minus the one snap that Jacob Anderson played against the Bruins. This time, Poyser leap-frogged Perkins for the second-most snaps in EJ Whitlow's room, and for good reason; he batted a pass at the line of scrimmage, notched two quarterback hits and blocked a field goal. Russell's 49 snaps were his highest total yet this season.

Inside Linebackers

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Bryce West (5), outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks (15) and linebacker Cooper Catalano (44) tackle USC Trojans running back King Miller. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Mason Posa (76)

- Cooper Catalano (76)

- Jon Jon Kamara (1)

- Aaron Witt (1)

Posa and Catalano played every single snap on defense for the second straight week. That didn't leave a lot of playing time for Kamara and Witt, both of whom saw their lowest snap total of the season (although Witt also played just one snap in the opener against Notre Dame).

Outside Linebackers

Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Sebastian Cheeks (62)

- Tyreese Fearbry (43)

- Nick Clayton (28)

- Justus Boone (18)

- Michael Garner (3)

Cheeks, unsurprisingly, continues to lead the way at outside backer, and his 62 snaps were a career-high. He and Fearbry continue to dominate reps at the top of the room, and Fearbry was excellent as well, setting consistent edges in the running game and bringing occasional pressure. Clayton's 28 snaps were also a career-high, and he's played at least 25 snaps in each of the Badgers' last four games. Garner's three snaps tied his lowest total on the season, and he hasn't played double-digit snaps since Week 3 against Eastern Michigan.

Cornerbacks

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Bryce West. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- Jai’mier Scott (76)

- Bryce West (68)

- Javan Robinson (41)

- Eric Fletcher (34)

Scott led the way in terms of snaps for a second-straight week, and like Posa and Catalano, he played every down. Despite playing through a shoulder stinger, West's 68 snaps were a career-high. Meanwhile, Robinson's 41 defensive snaps were his second lowest this season, but he popped up on the Badgers' injury report throughout the week and may not have been at full strength.

Safeties

Wisconsin Badgers safety Cairo Skanes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- Matt Jung (76)

- Cairo Skanes (65)

- Carson Van Dinter (16)

- Marvin Burks Jr (9)

- Matthew Traynor (6)

With the starter Burks knocked out of the game with an upper body injury, the Badgers have to deploy just about every safety they have. The good news is that Cairo Skanes, who notched the second interception off Jayden Maiava, played tremendous in his stead. His 65 snaps were easily a career high. Jung, like Posa, Catalano and Scott, played every defensive snap. Traynor saw snaps on defense for the second straight week, while Van Dinter's 16 snaps were the most he's played since the Eastern Michigan game.