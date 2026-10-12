Wisconsin Handed Second Straight Primetime Slot for Huge Home Game vs. USC

After a late afternoon kickoff out in Southern California in Week 7 at UCLA, the Badgers will return home to Madison to face the Big Ten's other Los Angeles-based program in Week 8.

Wisconsin will kick off against USC at 7:30 E.T (6:30 C.T) on NBC for its second straight NBC Saturday night clash, the Big Ten announced Monday afternoon.

Here’s an early look at the Week 8 schedule 👀 pic.twitter.com/4La5C9OXPu — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 12, 2026

USC is currently ranked No. 19 after its 31-23 win at Penn State, with the Trojans surviving the White Out in Happy Valley to drop the Nittany Lions to 0-3 in conference play. USC enjoys a bye in Week 7 while the Badgers must travel out to Los Angeles to face undefeated, No. 12 UCLA.

It makes sense as to why NBC wanted the Badgers and the Trojans in primetime. That's arguably the most appealing Big Ten game on the Week 8 slate. This would be an intriguing, primetime-worthy matchup right now, with USC ranked No. 19 and having bounced back with two wins after getting roughed up by Oregon. Wisconsin, meanwhile, is off to a great start at 4-1 and 2-0 in Big Ten play.

However, this game could get even bigger depending on how Wisconsin fares in Pasadena. Again, UCLA finds itself ranked No. 12, the highest the Bruins have been ranked since 2022. But if the Badgers win, they'd find themselves at 5-1, 3-0 in the Big Ten and with road wins over then-No. 13 and then-No. 12. That would almost certainly jettison Wisconsin into the AP Top-25, setting the stage for a ranked clash under the lights in Madison.

Quick take on USC

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An ugly 41-7 loss to Oregon, made uglier by linebacker Desman Stephen II's blatantly illegal and dangerous hit on Ducks' quarterback Dante Moore after which no one on the Trojans' sideline took accountability, soured the perception of USC in the eyes of many. But USC sits at 6-1, and despite not having played a true contender yet, the Trojans keep on winning.

The defense, which checks in at No. 68 nationally in yards per game allowed with 350, still leaves plenty to be desired — especially the secondary, which ranks No. 108 nationally allowing 239 passing yards per game. Still, when you watch USC, talent clearly isn't the problem. Their defense is fast and athletic. And their offensive weapons, headlined by quarterback Jayden Maiava who's already amassed 2,045 passing yards, 20 total touchdowns and just three interceptions, need no introduction.

If Wisconsin can force the Trojans to play a Big Ten style of game; i.e, defense, line-of-scrimmage-oriented, the Badgers have a great shot. What they can't do is get into a shootout against Maiava and those pass-catchers.