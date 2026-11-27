Minnesota's offense will give Wisconsin something different to prepare for when the Badgers and Gophers meet Friday for Paul Bunyan's Axe.

The Gophers recently fired offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr., with tight ends coach Eric Koehler taking over play-calling duties. His first game in the role ended with Minnesota finding a way to beat Northwestern, giving Wisconsin another challenge to consider heading into the rivalry matchup.

Minnesota Found a Way to Get Its Offense Going

Nov 21, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) looks to throw against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Koehler took over play-calling against Northwestern after Minnesota had dropped three straight games. The Gophers responded with 379 total yards, 22 first downs and eight explosive plays in a 20-17 victory. Luke Drzewiecki made a 44-yard field goal as time expired to give Minnesota the win and make the team bowl eligible.

Quarterback Drake Lindsey threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, completing 23 of 37 passes, while running back Darius Taylor rushed for 108 yards on 15 carries. It was an encouraging performance for a Minnesota offense that had struggled in the weeks leading up to the coaching change.

One noticeable difference was the approach to the play-calling. Minnesota's offense found more success in the second half, using downfield passing concepts and getting more production from its running game. That adjustment helped the Gophers put together their best offensive performance against a Big Ten opponent this season.

Wisconsin will have to prepare for an offense that could look different under Koehler. Minnesota's overall approach may remain similar, but a new play-caller can change how an offense attacks a defense and when certain plays are used.

Wisconsin's Defense Will Have to Be Ready

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 31, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Micheal Garner (51) and linebacker Mason Posa (8) and linebacker Cooper Catalano (44) during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Badgers are coming off one of their strongest performances of the season, holding Purdue to 10 points in a 42-10 victory. Wisconsin also limited the Boilermakers to 199 total yards, including just 66 on the ground. That defensive performance gives the Badgers some momentum heading into the matchup.

Wisconsin's defense was reminded of the importance of getting pressure on the quarterback earlier this month, and Sebastian Cheeks' return against Purdue made an immediate difference. The Badgers will need that kind of defensive effort against Minnesota, particularly with Taylor in the backfield.

Taylor showed against Northwestern that he can be a major part of the offense, and Wisconsin will need to keep him from getting into a rhythm. If the Gophers can establish the run, it could open up more opportunities for Lindsey and the passing game.

The Badgers will also need to make Minnesota work for its third-down conversions. The Gophers showed they could produce explosive plays against Northwestern, but Wisconsin will be looking to prevent those opportunities and force Minnesota into difficult situations.

The Coaching Change Adds Another Layer to the Rivalry

Nov 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) grabs the face mask of Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jamison Patton (3) while running with the ball during the third quarter at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Bunyan's Axe will be on the line when the teams meet at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin enters after its convincing win over Purdue, while Minnesota comes in having snapped its three-game losing streak against Northwestern.

Both teams have already become bowl eligible, but that does not lessen the importance of the rivalry. Wisconsin will have an opportunity to finish the regular season with a win in front of its home fans, while Minnesota will be looking to take the Axe back.

The change in Minnesota's offensive leadership adds another storyline to an already important game. Wisconsin's defense has to account for what the Gophers showed against Northwestern while making sure Taylor and Lindsey do not find the same opportunities. How well the Badgers handle Koehler's offense could play a major role in determining who takes home the Axe.