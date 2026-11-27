The Badgers have a tremendous chance to close out the 2026 season on a high note with a win over Minnesota.

Despite a roller coaster ride of a campaign thus far, featuring thrilling ranked upsets, collapses against Big Ten bottom feeders and everything in between, a win over the Gophers would, to borrow a turn of phrase from Barry Alvarez, be "good for the soul."

Whatever happens Saturday night in Camp Randall Stadium is going to largely determine how we look back upon this year. Whether that's a fair or useful way to evaluate the season, that's college football — and more specifically, that's rivalry week.

Both the Badgers and the Gophers come into the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe off a bounce-back win. Wisconsin got back on track with a blowout at Purdue, and Minnesota snapped a three-game skid with a narrow victory over Northwestern.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell congratulates running back Darrion Dupree. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Matchup: Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3 B1G) vs. Minnesota (6-5, 4-4 B1G)

- When: Friday, Nov. 27

- Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

- Time: 6:30 P.M. CT

- Watch: NBC

- Stream: Peacock, NBC Sports App

- Listen: Badger Sports Radio Network

- TV Talent: Paul Burmeister (PxP, Yogi Roth (Analyst), Carolina Pineda (Sidelines)

- Radio Talent: Matt Lepay (PxP), Mark Tauscher (Analyst), Patrick Herb (Sidelines)

- Odds: Wisconsin -7.5 | O/U 37.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

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Series History

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota is the most-played rivalry in FBS history. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- All-time series history: Minnesota leads, 64-63-8

- In Madison: Wisconsin leads 35-25-6

- Current Streak: Minnesota, 2 wins

- Last Meeting: Nov. 29, 2025 (Minneapolis) — Minnesota 17, Wisconsin 7

Wisconsin versus Minnesota is the most-played rivalry in the history of FBS football, with 135 total meetings between the two programs. Only two other FBS matchup have occurred at least 130 times: Georgia/Auburn (131) and North Carolina/Virginia (131).

Since the two teams began competing for Paul Bunyan's Axe in 1948, Wisconsin leads the series 46-23-8. The Badgers have also won 17 of the last 22 meetings, although Minnesota has claimed four of the last five.

The last time the Badgers beat the Gophers, tailback Braelon Allen ran for 165 yards and two scores in Minneapolis during head coach Luke Fickell's first season.

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