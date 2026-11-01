Wisconsin Has a Quarterback Decision to Make After Iowa Loss

I wasn't really thinking about Wisconsin making a quarterback change when the Iowa game started. By the second half, I was. Joseph wasn't getting much going and Wisconsin wasn't scoring, so at that point I figured we might as well see Hopkins.

I had wanted to see him at some point if Joseph continued to struggle. Now that I have, I'm still not sure what Wisconsin has with either quarterback. I do know I'd like to see Hopkins get more than part of a game before making up my mind.

Joseph Hasn't Given Wisconsin Much Through the Air

Oct 31, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) looks to throw a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Domingeaux catch was probably the one time Saturday where I thought Joseph might get something going. It went for 41 yards and got Wisconsin moving toward the goal line. A few plays later they were at the 3, and somehow they still came away with nothing.

Joseph ended up with 90 passing yards. I went back through the last couple of games after I saw that number because it felt like we had been here before. We had. He hasn't hit 100 yards in three straight games.

Wisconsin has won games during that stretch, so I'm not going to pretend Joseph has been the only problem. I don't think he has been. I just don't know how long you can keep getting that little out of the passing game and expect it not to catch up with you.

I Want to See More of Hopkins

Oct 31, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins (10) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jayden Montgomery (36) and defensive lineman Kahmari Brown (43) during the fourth quarterat Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I wasn't expecting Hopkins to come in and suddenly light up Iowa. He didn't. He threw for 93 yards and had the interception. I watched him mostly trying to figure out if anything looked different.

There were a few things I liked, but not enough for me to come away from the game with much of an opinion either way. That's why one more look makes sense to me. I'd like to see what happens if Hopkins gets the whole week.

Give him the reps with the starters, let him go into the game knowing it's his and see what Wisconsin looks like. Maybe it isn't any better. That's certainly possible. But after the way the passing game has looked lately, I'm curious enough to give it a shot.

I'd Start Hopkins Next Time

I'm not ready to say Joseph shouldn't play again. I've liked some things I've seen from him, and changing quarterbacks isn't going to fix everything that's wrong with this offense. I just keep coming back to those last three games.

Wisconsin hasn't gotten 100 passing yards from Joseph in any of them, and now we've at least gotten a look at Hopkins. I'd give him the next one. Not because I think Hopkins is suddenly the answer. I have no idea if he is.

I'd just like to find out.