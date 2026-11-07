Wisconsin Has Some Things to Figure Out After First Half Against Rutgers

Wisconsin needed to show something against Rutgers on Saturday, especially after getting shut out by Iowa last week. The Badgers couldn't afford another afternoon where the offense struggled to do much of anything.

They've at least managed to put some points on the board this time, but Rutgers hasn't gone away. Wisconsin held a 13-10 lead late in the second quarter, and there are still some things Luke Fickell needs to get cleaned up before the second half.

The Offense Is Better, but There's Still Work to Do

Nov 7, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins (10) looks to the sidelines during the first quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting shut out against Iowa was bad enough. Doing something similar against Rutgers would've been even harder to explain, considering the Scarlet Knights have struggled defensively this season.

Wisconsin has found ways to score, which is a step in the right direction. But putting 13 points on the board against Rutgers isn't exactly the kind of offensive performance that makes anyone feel much better about where things stand.

The Badgers need to find a way to put together more consistent drives. They can't keep letting opportunities slip away and expect the defense to bail them out every week.

Wisconsin Can't Let Rutgers Hang Around

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Rutgers came into Saturday with only two wins, but the Scarlet Knights haven't looked like a team that's ready to roll over. They've stayed right with Wisconsin and have given the Badgers more trouble than expected.

That's what makes this game a little concerning. Wisconsin is playing at home against a team it should be able to beat, yet the Badgers haven't been able to create much separation.

Rutgers has some players who can make things interesting, particularly star running back Antwan Raymond. Wisconsin needs to make sure he doesn't get loose for a big play that could change the game.

The Badgers Need to Finish the Job

Wisconsin doesn't need to do anything fancy in the second half. The Badgers just need to play cleaner football, keep moving the chains and stop giving Rutgers chances to stay in the game.

Fickell has been looking for more consistency from this team, and Saturday is another opportunity to show some progress. Beating Rutgers won't suddenly fix everything that has gone wrong this season, but another disappointing result would make things even tougher.

Wisconsin has already had enough frustrating Saturdays. The Badgers need to make sure this doesn't turn into another one.

Can true freshman gunslinger Ryan Hopkins take the Badgers home and grind past Rutgers for the win?