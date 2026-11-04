4 Key Rutgers Players Badgers Fans Need to Know Ahead of Week 10 Matchup

Coming off a 30-0 drubbing at Iowa, Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2) will return home to take on Rutgers (2-6, 1-4) on Saturday. While the Badgers have plenty of question marks of their own, the Scarlet Knights have endured an incredibly challenging campaign, plagued by injuries and poor play.

Ahead of the clash at Camp Randall Stadium, here are a handful of players on Greg Schiano’s squad worth knowing.

AJ Surace, Quarterback

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback AJ Surace | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutgers has a number of issues that have contributed to its lowly 2-6 record, but quarterback play has been near the top of the list. Dylan Lonergan opened the season as the starter but has missed time due to injuries, most recently exiting early against Northwestern in Week 8 with a head injury.

He subsequently missed last week’s loss to Michigan, and his status for the remainder of the season remains uncertain. As a result, Surace has seen extended action, albeit with underwhelming results.

Across seven appearances, the junior has completed just 51.8% of his passes for 662 yards and seven touchdowns against five interceptions. Surace went a dismal 3-for-12 against Michigan last week, though his three completions accounted for 123 yards and a touchdown.

The quarterback has been touted for his quick processing and football intelligence, having grown up around the game as the son of Princeton head coach Bob Surace. However, those attributes haven’t consistently translated to the field, with accuracy and decision-making emerging as major concerns. Per PFF, Surace has recorded eight turnover-worthy plays, tied for the fifth-most in the Big Ten despite not being a full-time starter.

After allowing Iowa quarterback Hank Brown to pick apart its secondary, Wisconsin can ill afford another poor showing against the pass. Surace’s struggles present an opportunity for the Badgers to generate pressure, force mistakes and bounce back defensively.

Antwan Raymond, Running Back

Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raymond entered 2026 regarded as one of the top running backs in the Big Ten, and while team success has been elusive, he’s largely lived up to the individual hype. The junior ranks second in the conference with 733 rushing yards on 134 carries (5.5 yards per carry), adding six touchdowns on the ground. Although he hasn’t been heavily involved in the passing game, Raymond has also contributed 14 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Last week against Michigan, Raymond rushed for 85 yards on 11 carries (7.7 yards per carry) and added a 32-yard reception. He’s a savvy runner who displays impressive patience when identifying running lanes, with the burst to exploit openings and the shiftiness to make defenders miss in space. Raymond doesn’t possess track-star speed, but he has more than enough explosiveness to break off big gains.

Wisconsin has been incredibly stout against the run this season, and maintaining that standard will be crucial against one of the Big Ten’s most productive backs in Week 10.

KJ Duff, Wide Receiver

Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While he might not receive the same fanfare as some of college football’s biggest names at wide receiver, Duff has made a compelling case to be considered among the nation’s elite at the position. Despite subpar quarterback play, the junior ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 774 receiving yards on 45 receptions, adding nine touchdowns.

At 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, Duff is a nightmare for opposing defensive backs, using his imposing frame, physicality and strong hands to dominate at the catch point. A true contested-catch specialist, he routinely turns 50-50 balls into seemingly routine grabs. Duff isn’t a speedster who consistently creates significant separation, but his ability to win through contact makes him a dangerous target regardless.

Unfortunately for Rutgers, Duff’s availability is in question heading into Saturday’s matchup. The star wideout entered last week’s contest against Michigan nursing an undisclosed injury before suffering a lower-body injury that sidelined him for the entire second half. He played just 18 snaps without drawing a target and is considered questionable moving forward. Given his importance to an already struggling passing attack, Duff’s status will be worth monitoring closely ahead of the Scarlet Knights’ trip to Madison.

Moses Walker, Linebacker

On a Rutgers defense that ranks 123rd nationally in yards allowed per game (418) and 127th in points allowed per game (32.6), positive standouts have been few and far between. With that in mind, Walker is a name worth examining, even if his individual performance has been far from exceptional. The linebacker has recorded 36 tackles (nine solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions while appearing in all eight tilts. Both interceptions came in a standout Week 2 performance against Boston College, when he also registered a sack.

Walker has maintained a starting role and contributed consistently in the tackling department, including a season-high nine stops (three solo) against Michigan last week. However, his underlying numbers paint a less flattering picture.

The senior’s seven missed tackles are the third-most on the team, while his 59.3 overall PFF grade reflects an otherwise unremarkable campaign. Although Walker demonstrated his playmaking potential with an impressive showing in Chestnut Hill, he hasn’t consistently replicated that impact.

The Scarlet Knights’ defense has been among the least effective in the Power Four, struggling to contain opposing offenses throughout the season. Walker is capable of making an occasional splash play, but he hasn’t been immune to the unit’s broader shortcomings. With Wisconsin’s offense continuing to raise questions following a dismal performance against Iowa, Saturday’s matchup presents a prime opportunity for the Badgers to regain some momentum.