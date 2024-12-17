All Badgers

Wisconsin lands transfer quarterback Billy Edwards from Maryland

The Wisconsin QB room adds Maryland starter Billy Edwards for 2025

Dana Becker

Billy Edwards will remain in the Big Ten, as he leaves Maryland to enroll at Wisconsin for 2025.
/ Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

A depleted Wisconsin football quarterback room is filling up, as Maryland starter Billy Edwards announced plans to commit to the program.

Edwards spent three seasons leading Maryland, with 2024 serving as his first as the full-time starter. He completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,881 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

In his two years prior, Edwards threw for just over 400 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He has some dual-threat skills, rushing for 136 yards this past year after scoring seven rushing TDs in 2023 and five the year before.

For his career, Edwards has carried the ball 144 times for 377 yards and 13 total scores. 

The 6-foot-4 native of Virginia helped Maryland to a 4-8 record this past season. The Terps, though, lost their last five in a row after a 29-28 victory in October over USC. 

Edwards had his best game vs. the Trojans, throwing for 373 yards. He also eclipsed 300 yards in a win over Villanova and a loss to Rutgers. 

In 2023, Edwards threw for 126 yards and ran for 50 as Maryland topped Auburn in the Music City Bowl. He replaced Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, for that game. 

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

