Wisconsin opens as 3.5-point underdog against Iowa in Week 10
Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) has opened as a 3.5-point underdog against Iowa (5-3, 3-2) ahead of their Week 10 matchup at Kinnick Stadium.
The Badgers are coming off a disappointing result in Saturday's 28-13 home loss to No. 3 Penn State. They led 10-7 at halftime and trailed 14-13 heading into the fourth quarter, but then allowed two long touchdown drives in the final period and couldn't muster the offense to hang with one of the best teams in the country. Braedyn Locke was just 22 of 42 and threw a pick-six in the loss. Tawee Walker averaged 2.7 yards per carry.
The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, thrashed a bad Northwestern team 40-14 in Iowa City, running for over 200 yards and four touchdowns. They forced three turnovers, held the Wildcats to 163 yards of offense, and had all of their 40 points by the end of the third quarter.
This is a big game for both teams, who will looking to go to 4-2 and remain in the hunt in the Big Ten standings. It also happens to be a nationally-televised primetime game.
Wisconsin has a slight 49-46-2 lead in the rivalry series against Iowa. The Badgers won six of seven between 2013 and 2019, but the Hawkeyes have won two in a row and three of the last four. This year's battle for The Heartland Trophy should be a good one.