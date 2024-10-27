Wisconsin's upset bid falls short against No. 3 Penn State
Tonight was Luke Fickell's fifth game against a ranked opponent since becoming the head coach of the Badgers and it was his fifth straight loss. Wisconsin kept up with No. 3-ranked Penn State, but ultimately did not have enough to pull off the upset and came up short 28-13.
Fickell proved that he came to play early in the game. It looked like there was a chance that it wasn't a called fake, but punter Atticus Bertrams picked up a first down on the first drive of the game. The Badgers took advantage a struck first with an early field goal.
It wasn't until the second quarter that Penn State got on the scoreboard. Running back Nicholas Singleton helped give the Nittany Lions a 7-3 lead after a six-yard receiving touchdown. Wisconsin responded with a touchdown of its own from running back Tawee Walker and took a 10-7 lead into the break.
The scoreboard showed an even back-and-forth game in the first half, but Penn State quarterback Drew Allar limped to the locker room with what looked like an injury. It wound up being quite significant, as he never returned to the game.
Backup quarterback Beau Pribula was able to hold his own. Thanks to an early pick-six thrown by Braedyn Locke, the Nittany Lions struck first in the second half and took a 14-10 lead. The Badgers were able to have one scoring drive and add a field goal, but their offense struggled to get back into the game.
Pribula wound up having a successful second half. He completed 11 of his 13 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Wisconsin's offense didn't have an answer. The Badgers had every opportunity to get back in the game, but they couldn't make plays when they needed it most and fell 28-13.
Life in the Big Ten rolls on as Wisconsin will have another tough test next weekend on the road against Iowa. The Heartland Trophy will be up for grabs in another pivotal conference game.