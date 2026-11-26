After clinching bowl eligibility in Week 10 with a win over Rutgers, the Wisconsin Badgers are close to discovering where they will play their first bowl game since the 2023 season.

The Badgers still have one more regular season game to play, hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday, November 27, at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin is currently 7-4 on the year.

The Wisconsin Badgers are still working to secure their spot in a bowl game for the 2026 Bowl Season. There are already several possible games for the Badgers listed by national sports outlets for the 2026 Bowl Season. Wisconsin's earlier bowl projection breakdown provides additional background on the team's postseason outlook.

Where Are the Wisconsin Badgers Projected to Play?

The Athletic has Wisconsin playing in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York as well, but against the Pittsburgh Panthers this time. ESPN's Mark Schlabach also has the Badgers playing in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York, but against the Duke Blue Devils instead.

The ReliaQuest Bowl is a game that is played in Tampa, Florida, which is the same location where Wisconsin played a bowl game in the 2023 season. This game is projected to be played against Ole Miss.

Virginia Tech will take on Wisconsin in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to On3. CBS Sports has Wisconsin heading to Annapolis, Maryland, to play UTSA in the Military Bowl.

The projections currently show the following possibilities:

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Pinstripe Bowl vs. Duke

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Ole Miss

The Athletic: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Pittsburgh

On3: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Virginia Tech

CBS Sports: Military Bowl vs. UTSA

The last game of the regular season is obviously a huge rivalry clash with the Gophers, but it's also important for the Badgers to finish the season strong and have momentum going into the bowl game under head coach Luke Fickell.

When Will Wisconsin Find Out Its Bowl Destination?

Wisconsin will find out where it is playing on Sunday, December 6, after the regular season concludes.

The ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa would be a return to the city for Wisconsin for a bowl game since the 2023 season. The Pinstripe Bowl in New York would be a return to the city for Wisconsin for a bowl game since the 2018 season.

The Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte would be a return to the city for the first time since the 2020 season, when the Badgers defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

The Badgers have several options for where they will play in December after they play the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium on Friday, November 27.