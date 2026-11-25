The Wisconsin Badgers will look to close out the regular season with a win against Minnesota on Friday in a huge rivalry game. It's no secret that Wisconsin's defense will have to step up for a win.

Linebackers Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa have been two of the most productive players on Wisconsin's defense this season. They could be the key to stopping Minnesota from winning the Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe for a third straight season.

Minnesota will try to keep the Paul Bunyan's Axe in Minneapolis for a third straight year when they face the Badgers at Camp Randall on Friday.

Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa Leading Wisconsin's Defense

Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa (8) stuffs Michigan State quarterback Cam Fancher (2) on fourth down during the third quarter of their game Saturday, October 3, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa have both enjoyed extremely successful sophomore campaigns as Wisconsin's starting linebackers.

Both have been productive this season and the pair lead the Badgers in tackles. Cooper Catalano has 104 tackles, while Mason Posa has 92.

Posa was recently named a Butkus Award finalist, leading the Big Ten in solo tackles with 51 on the year. He is also leading the country in defensive stops with 54, according to Pro Football Focus.

Together the two sophomores have led a Wisconsin defense that allows 15.9 points per game in Big Ten play and 4.18 yards per play in conference play.

Catalano and Posa have been particularly important to a Wisconsin defense that has had up-and-down moments this season.

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Minnesota Presents Another Important Test

Minnesota’s Darius Taylor (1) runs with the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) (6) is held Oct. 24, 2026 during a Big Ten football game in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Catalano and Posa will be tasked with stopping Minnesota's offense, which showed signs of improvement in last week's game against Northwestern.

Minnesota's offense gained 379 total yards in its 20-17 victory over Northwestern on Saturday. Running back Darius Taylor had over 100 yards on the ground for the first time this season.

Therefore, the contributions of the two linebackers will be important in containing the Minnesota ground game. This is a matchup that's almost always won in the trenches; Posa and Catalano have a chance to stifle the Gophers' ground game and make their mark on this rivalry.

Wisconsin was able to hold Purdue to 66 rushing yards in last week's 42-10 win over the Boilermakers. It'll need to be similarly stout against the Gophers.

Wisconsin Needs Its Defensive Leaders to Deliver

Wisconsin linebacker Cooper Catalano (44) tackles Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond (3) for a two-yard loss during the third quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Badgers will have plenty of motivation on Friday in the rivalry game against Minnesota. The Gophers have won the last two meetings between the two teams, including a 17-7 victory last season. Though head coach Luke Fickell has a troubling history of occasionally not getting his team up for big games, there's little doubt Posa and Catalano will come to play.

With the linebacker dup leading the charge on defense all season, the Badgers will look to the pair to continue making plays and contain Minnesota's offense to bring Paul Bunyan's Axe back to Madison.