Former Wisconsin Badgers All-American scores his first NBA points

Former University of Wisconsin wing John Tonje is officially an NBA scorer.



Three days after making his NBA debut with the Boston Celtics, playing four minutes late of a blowout win over Phoenix, Tonje scored his first professional points in Boston's 148-111 win over Brooklyn Friday night.

John Tonje just recorded his first career NBA points and was met with an applause from the bench pic.twitter.com/3NRVHaIGRV — Justin Turpin (@JustinmTurpin) February 28, 2026

Related: Power Rankings: Bad losses, missed opportunities hurting Big Ten teams' NCAA chances

Checking in with 5:10 remaining, Tonje was fouled on his first offensive possession and hit both free throws to extend the Celtics' lead to 38. He also notched his first NBA assist on the next possession and later added two defensive rebounds.



“It’s been great,” Tonje told MassLive on February 27. “Trying to learn on the fly. Learn everything I can. It’s been cool to be around the people in this program. A lot of high-character people, talent. I’m just really trying to make the most of it.”



Selected in the second round (No.53 overall) of the 2025 NBA Draft, Tonje was averaging 18.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 32 total games for the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League this season. He never played for the Jazz when he was acquired by the Celtics on February 5, 2026, in a trade involving Chris Boucher, a future second-round pick, and cash.



According to Hoops Rumors, Boston targeted Tonje in that trade because, as a draft-rights rookie, he’ll count as a rookie minimum player for tax and apron purposes when he’s converted to a standard contract.



The Celtics signed Tonje to a 10-day contact on February 19, making him the only former Wisconsin Badgers player currently on an NBA roster.



“The player development here is amazing,” said Tonje, who is still looking for his first NBA basket (0-for-2 3FG). “Came here and instantly kind of set a plan. We’ve been getting after it ever since. I feel like I’m in a great place. Improving each day. Getting to know everyone, so it’s been awesome.”



The last player Wisconsin added from the transfer portal last spring, Tonje put together one of the best offensive seasons in Wisconsin school history. His 724 points ranks second, his 231 free throws and 90.9 free-throw percentage ranked first, and his 37 points against BYU were the most by a UW player in an NCAA Tournament game.



He averaged 25.1 points against ranked teams, had at least 20 points 15 times and scored at least 30 six times on the way to earning consensus second-team All-American honors.