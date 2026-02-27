Nets vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 27

The Boston Celtics return home to face off against the lowly Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

The C’s won three straight games out of the break before losing in Denver, while the Nets have lost six straight dating back to February 11.

The Nets have played the Celtics tough this season. After failing to cover in a 113-99 loss in November, they got an upset win a few days later and then forced overtime last month.

The oddsmakers have the Celtics as huge home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Nets vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +17.5 (-110)

Celtics -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Nets: +850

Celtics: -1450

Total

208.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nets vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 27

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): YES, NBCSB

Nets record: 15-43

Celtics record: 38-20

Nets vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Hunter Dickinson – out

Yves Missi – out

Trey Murphy III – out

Celtics Injury Report

Max Shulga – out

Jayson Tatum – out

Amari Williams – out

Nets vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Nets Best NBA Prop Bet

Let’s get the downside of this bet out of the way first: the Celtics are great defensively. They allow just 107.5 points per game and 24.9 assists per contest.

However, Michael Porter Jr. is really the Nets’ only offensive option. He’s averaging 24.6 points and 3.2 assists per game, and has OVER 23.5 Points + Assists in four straight games, which includes the second half of a back-to-back in Oklahoma City.

Porter has also already gone OVER this number in all three meetings with the Celtics this season, including 30 and 33 points in the last two matchups.

Nets vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

The Celtics have been putting the clamps on defensively, leading to three straight UNDERs and a 37-21 record to the UNDER this season. That should continue tonight against the Nets, who are 6-4 to the UNDER in the second half of a back-to-back.

Both of these teams also trend heavily to the UNDER at home and on the road, with Boston going 17-10 at home and Brooklyn 18-11 on the road.

The Celtics will probably crack 100 points and get up above 110, but I’m not as confident in the Nets outside of Porter. This is a very low total at 208.5, but deservedly so for these two squads.

Pick: UNDER 208.5 (-110)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.