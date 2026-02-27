Nets vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 27
The Boston Celtics return home to face off against the lowly Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.
The C’s won three straight games out of the break before losing in Denver, while the Nets have lost six straight dating back to February 11.
The Nets have played the Celtics tough this season. After failing to cover in a 113-99 loss in November, they got an upset win a few days later and then forced overtime last month.
The oddsmakers have the Celtics as huge home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Nets vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nets +17.5 (-110)
- Celtics -17.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nets: +850
- Celtics: -1450
Total
- 208.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nets vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): YES, NBCSB
- Nets record: 15-43
- Celtics record: 38-20
Nets vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Hunter Dickinson – out
- Yves Missi – out
- Trey Murphy III – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Max Shulga – out
- Jayson Tatum – out
- Amari Williams – out
Nets vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
Let’s get the downside of this bet out of the way first: the Celtics are great defensively. They allow just 107.5 points per game and 24.9 assists per contest.
However, Michael Porter Jr. is really the Nets’ only offensive option. He’s averaging 24.6 points and 3.2 assists per game, and has OVER 23.5 Points + Assists in four straight games, which includes the second half of a back-to-back in Oklahoma City.
Porter has also already gone OVER this number in all three meetings with the Celtics this season, including 30 and 33 points in the last two matchups.
Nets vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
The Celtics have been putting the clamps on defensively, leading to three straight UNDERs and a 37-21 record to the UNDER this season. That should continue tonight against the Nets, who are 6-4 to the UNDER in the second half of a back-to-back.
Both of these teams also trend heavily to the UNDER at home and on the road, with Boston going 17-10 at home and Brooklyn 18-11 on the road.
The Celtics will probably crack 100 points and get up above 110, but I’m not as confident in the Nets outside of Porter. This is a very low total at 208.5, but deservedly so for these two squads.
Pick: UNDER 208.5 (-110)
