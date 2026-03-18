1 poll swap before Badger women's hockey starts Frozen Four

Madison, WI — The top-15 in the women's college hockey world remains largely unchanged. Wisconsin women's hockey is not on the move, but one its top rivals—and that rival's head coach—is.

The Wisconsin Badgers (33-4-2, 24-3-2 WCHA) are headed back to the Frozen Four this week. UW is making its fourth-straight appearance and has earned 17 trips to the event in program history, the most of any team in the country.

Before this season, Wisconsin was tied for the most Frozen Four appearances in the history of the NCAA national collegiate women's ice hockey tournament, but that tie was broken this week after an upset result led to a coaching change in Minneapolis.

Wisconsin women's hockey remains No. 2 in the polls

It all comes down to this weekend! Here’s the final USA Hockey Women’s College Hockey Poll before this year’s national champion is crowned.



Polls: https://t.co/NEhHLMK0vu pic.twitter.com/mHfQ6PZpuK — USA Hockey (@usahockey) March 17, 2026

The USCHO poll does not have an update this week, leaving a tweak only in the USA Hockey rankings. No. 2 Wisconsin remains behind only the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The only teams on the move are the Northeastern Huskies and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Northeastern moved one spot up to fourth in the poll, swapping with Minnesota. The Huskies defeated the Gophers 4-2 last week inside UMN's Ridder Arena to reach the Frozen Four, prompting Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle to make a change.

Coyle announced on Tuesday that the Gophers have parted ways with Minnesota women's hockey head coach Brad Frost. In 2007, Frost became the second head coach in program history. During his tenure, the Gophers won four national titles in five seasons, but none since 2016. Minnesota boasts 16 Frozen Four appearances (including 11 under Frost), but has not reached the national title game since 2019 and has missed the Frozen Four twice in three seasons.

"Brad is a great coach and an even better person, which is why today is extremely difficult," Coyle said in a statement. "This decision was made after a review of the program on and off the ice. We expect to contend at the highest level in every aspect of women's college hockey, and right now we are not doing that."

Frost's 556 wins are second-most among all coaches in WCHA history, trailing only Badgers head coach Mark Johnson's 700.

"While change like this is never easy, now is the right time for a new voice to lead our program," Coyle added. "This is the best coaching job in women's hockey, and we will immediately begin a nationwide search for our next head coach."

Up next for Badger women's hockey

Last game week, let’s do it. pic.twitter.com/hMjY2SSkho — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) March 17, 2026

Wisconsin women's hockey faces the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (33-5, 22-2 AHA) in the Frozen Four on Friday, March 20th at 6:30 p.m. Central. The game is available to watch via streaming on ESPN+. PSU is the pre-determined host site for the event, played inside the Nittany Lions' Pegula Ice Arena.

If UW were to win on Friday, it will advance to face the winner of Northeastern and Ohio State in Sunday's national title game. Puck drops in the championship matchup at 3:00 p.m. central and will be televised on ESPNU.