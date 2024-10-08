Badgers men's hockey gains commitment from U.S. U-17 phenom Lukas Zajic
The Badgers men's hockey team received a commitment from 16-year-old winger Lukas Zajic on Tuesday.
Zajic, a high school junior, made the announcement on his Instagram page.
Zajic is a 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward who currently plays for the U.S. National Under-17 team. Zajic been off to a torrid start with the U.S. this season, tallying eight points (5 goals, 3 assists) in their first eight games. Most recently on Saturday, Zajic scored twice and had an assist in a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Elite League All-Stars.
Zajic was on the Rink Live's list of 30 players to keep an eye on as the 2024 recruiting window opens.
Zajic spent last season at Shattuck St. Mary's School in Faribault, Minn., and put up 75 points (46 goals, 29 assists) in 55 games. Zajic, a Plainfield, Ill., native, is an elite goal-scorer who Wisconsin will be thrilled to eventually add to the fold.