Former Wisconsin Badgers star Hilary Knight late goal lifts Team USA to Olympic Gold

Captain America likely delivered her final Olympic moment when her team and country needed her the most.



Former Wisconsin Badgers forward and Team USA captain Hilary Knight scored the game-tying goal with 2:04 remaining in regulation, setting the stage for the Americans' 2-1 overtime victory over Team Canada in the gold medal finals of women's hockey in the 2025 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.



Former Boston College defenseman Megan Keller delivered the winner in overtime, beating former UW goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens between the pads 4:07 into the final period.

TIE GAME! TIE GAME! THE CAPTAIN! pic.twitter.com/Fg9ycbZ2BY — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

It wouldn't have been possible without Knight, 36, who became the all-time leading scorer in her U.S. record-setting 27th Olympic appearance with her 15th career goal when she deflected a shot from current UW forward Laila Edwards from the top of the zone.



"We just knew that we needed to put one good shot on net, get through, and advance," Knight told NBC after the game. "Then we would put a second one in."



It was the fifth medal for Knight at the Olympics, adding to a 2018 gold medal and silver Olympic medals from 2010, 2014, and 2022.



Edwards and former Badgers Britta Curl, Caroline Harvey, Ava McNaughton, and Kirsten Simms all won their first Olympic gold medal. Harvey won silver in the 2022 Olympics.

Here's how it looked at UW-Madison's Union South when Badgers legend Hilary Knight tied the gold-medal game with 2:04 remaining. pic.twitter.com/oLLk1JKASm — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) February 19, 2026

Former Badgers Emily Clark (1 gold, 2 silver), Desbiens (1 gold, 2 silver), Sarah Nurse (1 gold, 1 silver), Blayre Turnbull (1 gold, 2 silver), and Daryl Watts (1 silver) all added silver medals to their previous hauls for Team Canada.



The Team USA captain since 2023, and the first American hockey player to compete in five Olympics, Knight won two national championships at Wisconsin (2009, 2011) and remains the Badgers' second all-time leading scorer with 262 points.



Knight broke the goals record held by former American players Natalie Darwitz and Katie King. The goal also represented her 34th Olympic point, breaking a tie with Jenny Potter for the most.



Just like she was earlier in the tournament when she tied the record, Knight was caught by surprise when informed she was America's new goal-scoring queen.



"I'm just happy to have a gold medal," Knight said. "Oh my gosh, this feels amazing."