Men's Speed Skating 1500m Gold Medal Odds (Jordan Stolz Set as Odds-On Favorite)

Jordan Stolz has already written his name into the Olympic history books, becoming only the second man to win gold medals in both the 500 and 1000-meter speed skating events at a single Olympics. He has a chance to add a third gold medal to that list on Thursday when he competes in the final men's individual speed skating event of the 2026 Winter Games, the 1500 meter.

Let's take a look at the odds ahead of Thursday's big event.

Men's Speed Skating 1500m Gold Medal Odds

Jordan Stolz (USA) -3000

Zhongyan Ning (CHN) +1100

Kjeld Nuis (NED) +1400

Joep Wennemars (NED) +2700

Peder Kongshaug (NOR) +5000

Finn Sonnekalb (GER) +6500

Tijmen Snel (NED) +10000

Min-Seok Kim (HUN) +10000

Daniele Di Stefano (ITA) +10000

Gabriel Odor (AUT) +10000

Kazuya Yamada (JPN) +10000

Taiyo Nonomura (JPN) +10000

Alexander Farthofer (AUT) +10000

Stolz is an overwhelming favorite to win the gold medal in this event at -3000 odds, an implied probability of 96.77%. It makes sense considering the 1500m has arguably been his best event. He has finished first in the 1500m in all but one World Cup race since Salt Lake City in the 2023-24 season. He also just recently set his personal best time in the event at 1:40.48, which was also a national record, on November 15 2025.

Zhongyan Ning and Kjeld Nuis are the only other skaters with a realistic shot of finishing atop the podium. Still, unless you are banking on something weird happening to Stolz, like an injury or a wipeout, I would recommend staying away from betting on who will win the gold medal in this event. It's Stolz or nobody.

