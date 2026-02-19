How to watch former Wisconsin Badgers compete for Olympic gold in today's women's hockey final

The University of Wisconsin is guaranteed to add 11 Olympic medals to its school-history total. The only question remains how many will end up being gold.



Team USA and its six current and former Wisconsin Badgers skaters take on Team Canada and its five former UW skaters in today's women's hockey gold medal game in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.



The two countries are meeting for the seventh time with Olympic gold on the line and have competed against each other in all but one gold medal game since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada is 4-2 in such games, including a 3-2 victory in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Unlike previous matchups, the Americans enter as the favorites. Outscoring its four group stage opponents 20-1, the Americans ousted Italy, 6-0, in the quarterfinals and shut out Sweden, 5-0, in Monday's semifinals.



Current UW defender Caroline Harvey leads all players with nine points and has helped lead the Americans to five consecutive shutouts, including a 5-0 blanking of Canada on February 10. It's the first time the Canadians have been shutout in Olympic history.



The loss to Team USA was the only loss for Team Canada, which registered a pair of shutouts over Finland and knocked off Switzerland, 2-1, in the semifinals.

When is USA women's hockey vs. Canada in gold medal game?

The Americans and Canadians play at 12:10 p.m. CT this afternoon



Where can I watch USA women's hockey vs. Canada in the gold medal game?

USA Network is airing the game live and will replay the game at 11 p.m. CT.

Will the game be steamed?

The gold medal final will be streamed live on Peacock and on NBCOlympics.com

How can I watch replays of hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Full event replays are available on the NBCOlympics.com Replays hub.

