How to watch, stream, listen to Badger women's hockey vs Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament

Madison, WI — NCAA Tournament time has once again returned for Wisconsin women's hockey. The Wisconsin Badgers enjoyed a bye through the first round of play, but now face a formidable foe as UW attempts to win back-to-back national titles.

After winning a regional semifinal on Thursday, the No. 7 Quinnipiac Bobcats (29-8-3, 14-6-2 ECAC) advanced to Saturday's regional final matchup against No. 2 Wisconsin (32-4-2, 24-3-2 WCHA). Quinnipiac earned its bid in the NCAA Tournament by winning the ECAC conference tournament.

The Badgers boast an 8-1-1 record over the Bobcats all-time, but the two programs have never met in the NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin women's hockey vs Quinnipiac preview

The winner of Saturday's matchup will advance to the Frozen Four against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions or No. 6 UConn Huskies. Penn State is hosting the Frozen Four national semifinal and championship game this year at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pennsylvania.

UW is seeking its fourth-straight trip to the Frozen Four, where it would seek its fourth-consecutive national title game appearance. QU is seeking its first Frozen Four berth in program history.

"Taking this team to the first Frozen Four would be unreal, and mean the world to us," Quinnipiac captain Mia Lopata said in a press conference on Friday. "So I think that that's definitely something in the back of our mind and we're going to work our hardest tomorrow to get to make that happen."

To make that happen, Quinnipiac will have to do something no team has ever accomplished before. Wisconsin is undefeated, 8-0, in NCAA Tournament games played on home ice. Members ofWisconsin's graduating senior class are seeking their third national title during their time on campus and takes to home ice tomorrow one last time for the Badgers.

"We got a really special group again this year, and to get it done would mean the world," Wisconsin captain Caroline Harvey said. "I mean, we're working toward that right now, taking it one game at a time, period by period. But, yeah, we're excited and we got the group to do it, and that's what we're setting up to do."

Where to watch, stream, listen to Wisconsin Badgers vs Quinnipiac in women's hockey NCAA Tournament: Streaming, radio

Where: LaBahn Arena — University of Wisconsin-Madison — Madison, WI

When: Saturday, March 14, 2026 — 1:00 p.m. Central

Watch/Streaming: ESPN+

Listen/Radio: 1070 AM The Game — iHeart Radio