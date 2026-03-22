How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Ohio State women's hockey national championship

University Park, PA — At the end of every NCAA Tournament since 2019, Ohio State or Wisconsin women's hockey have finished the season as champions. In every national title game since 2023, the Wisconsin Badgers and Ohio State Buckeyes have gone head-to-head for the crown. In 2026, the story is no different as the conference rivals meet again with the stakes as high as they can be.

The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (36-4-0, 24-4-0 WCHA) and No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers (34-4-2, 23-3-2 WCHA) have gone back-and-forth this season. The Badgers won the WCHA regular-season conference championship, winning three of four games against the Buckeyes along the way. In the WCHA Tournament championship, however, it was OSU getting a 2-1 win over UW.

Results when the two women's college hockey powerhouses have met in the national championship game have been similarly split. Wisconsin has a 2-1 edge over Ohio State in their three meetings in the national title game, with the Badgers most-recently taking home the hardware in 2025.

"We love the Ohio State-Wisconsin rivalry that's become a thing over the last couple of years," UW forward Kirsten Simms, who scored the game-winning goal in the 2023 and 2025 championship games against OSU, said on Saturday. "Obviously, it's our fourth team in our four years here playing Ohio in the championship game, so there's no better rivalry. There's no better game than what people are going to see tomorrow.

"It's going to be back-and-forth. It's going to be gritty. And both teams want it bad."

Wisconsin Badgers vs Ohio State women's hockey championship: How to watch, time, TV channel

Wisconsin is making its 17th appearance in the Frozen Four, the most appearances all-time of any program in the country. The Badgers are also making their fourth-straight Frozen Four appearance. With a victory today, Wisconsin would add another win and title to its current NCAA-record 21 individual games won at the Frozen Four and eight national titles.

Ohio State is making is seventh Frozen Four appearance, already ties for the fourth-most all-time despite not making its first trip until 2018. The Buckeyes are in the Frozen Four for the sixth-straight season, trailing only the Badgers' run of seven-straight appearances from 2014 to 2021 for the longest streak in NCAA history.

Where: Pegula Ice Arena — Penn State University — University Park, PA

When: Sunday, March 22nd, 3:00 p.m. Central

Watch/TV/Streaming: ESPNU (John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko, and Madison Packer)

Listen/Radio: 1070 AM The Game - iHeart Radio

Trophy presentation: ESPN+