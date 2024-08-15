Wisconsin men's and women's hockey set to play at Wrigley Field
The Wisconsin men's and women's hockey teams will play in the "The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series" at Wrigley Field on January 4, the school announced Thursday.
The women's team is scheduled to face Ohio State in a rematch of the 2023 and 2024 national championship games, and the men's team will face Michigan State. The games are expected to take place at 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. CT, but the order has not yet been determined.
It will mark the fourth outdoor game for the men's program, as they most recently took down Minnesota 3-2 in the Hockey City Classic at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2013. They are 3-0 all time in outdoor games. It will be the women's second ever outdoor game, as they defeated Bemidji State at Camp Randall Stadium in the Frozen Tundra Hockey Classic in 2010.
There will be a doubleheader featuring Penn State against Notre Dame and Ohio State versus Michigan at Wrigley Field on Jan. 3.
The 2024-25 season will be the second campaign for the men's team under head coach Mike Hastings, and it's set to begin Oct. 11 at Kohl Center against Lindenwood. The women's team will look to get revenge after a runner-up finish in 2024 and earn a fourth national championship since 2019. The Badger women take ice Sep. 28 on the road against Lindendwood.